Escape Room is moving right along at Sony Pictures as the studio has announced the full ensemble cast who will be leading the way in the sequel. The only previously revealed cast member was Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan), who will join several returning cast members who are coming back for another round of horrific shenanigans in the sequel. Now, Sony has settled on an ensemble of young stars who will keep the franchise going.

According to a new report, Holland Roden (Teen Wolf, Channel Zero: Butcher's Block), Indya Moore (Pose, Saturday Church), Thomas Cocquerel (In Like Flynn, The 100) and Carlito Olivero (East Los High, Bad Samaritan) have all been added to the cast. Details on who they will be playing haven't been revealed at this time. They will join Taylor Russell and Logan Miller, who will be reprising their roles as Zoey and Ben from the prior movie. Plot details for the sequel currently remain under wraps.

Director Adam Robitel is returning to helm the follow-up. The screenplay was penned by Bragi F. Schut, who also penned the first installment. Sony, it would seem, is trying to keep the same, core creative team intact. To that point, Fast & Furious franchise producer Neal H. Moritz is also returning to produce the sequel. Filming is expected to begin shortly, with pre-production underway currently.

The first Escape Room centers on a group of six strangers who are brought together via a mysterious and intriguing invitation. At first, it appears they've been gathered for an immersive escape room challenge, but they soon come to discover that they're being used as pawns in a sadistic game with life and death consequences. They must work together as they move from one horrifying situation to the next, finding clues and solving puzzles. Things get even more complicated as the players learn that exposing their deepest secrets may hold the key to their survival. Deborah Ann Woll, Tyler Labine and Jay Ellis also starred. Parallels were drawn between this movie and the Saw franchise, but Sony decided to capitalize on the popularity of escape room attractions in recent years.

That is a strategy that paid off handsomely. Escape Room opened in January of this year to an $18 million opening weekend, on its way to $155 million at the global box office. Considering the $9 million production budget, that made this a huge cash cow for Sony, which made it unsurprising when it was revealed that a sequel was in development in February. With numbers like that, it matters not that critics, generally speaking, weren't wowed by the horror/thriller, as the movie currently holds just a 50 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Escape Room 2 is set to it theaters on August 14, 2020. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via Deadline.