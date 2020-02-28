Escape Room 2 has locked down a new December release date, ensuring that the horror sequel will arrive in theaters just in time for the new year. Sony was quick to get things moving on a sequel to the breakout 2019 horror hit, with Adam Robitel returning to the director's chair. The studio has done a little bit of shuffling around with its release schedule and decided to shift this one back by several months, but that's probably for the best.

Sony Pictures will now release Escape Room 2 on Wednesday, December 30. That will position it as one of the big releases heading into New Year's weekend. Originally, Sony had it slotted for an April release before bumping it to August 14 of this year. However, it's a crowded summer movie season this year, with James Wan's Malignant and Disney's The One and Only Ivan also set to open on that previous August date. Plus, Bill & Ted Face the Music will arrive the following weekend, and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard the week after. On its new date, the sequel should face less direct competition.

Even though it faces no direct competition on the new December date, quite a few big releases will be arriving around that time. Ridley Scott's The Last Duel, Paramount's The Tomorrow War and News of the World, which stars Tom Hanks, all open during the Christmas frame. The Croods 2, and the Tom & Jerry live-action movie will hit theaters on December 23 for the family crowd.

As with most horror movies that do big business at the box office, Sony seems to be hoping to turn this into a franchise. Escape Room, released in January 2019, grossed $155 million worldwide, working from a comparatively tiny budget of $9 million. That makes its 50 percent critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes right next to irrelevant. Bragi F. Schut, who penned the first movie, has returned to write the script for the follow-up as well.

Escape Room centers on six strangers who share a sense of adventure. They travel to a mysterious building to experience the escape room where players compete to solve a series of puzzles, with the winner earning $10,000. It starts out innocent enough but soon turns into a nightmare for the group as they learn each room is an elaborate trap that could leave them dead. Understandably, it has drawn comparisons to Saw.

Isabelle Fuhrman (Orphan, The Hunger Games), Holland Roden (Teen Wolf, Channel Zero: Butcher's Block), Indya Moore (Pose, Saturday Church), Thomas Cocquerel (In Like Flynn, The 100) and Carlito Olivero (East Los High, Bad Samaritan) are set to star in the sequel. For reasons that are inherent in the movie's premise, none of the original cast members (that we know of) will be showing up this time around. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news was previously reported by Deadline.