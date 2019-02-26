Well, it looks like all of you guys out there that enjoyed a trip into Columbia Pictures and director Adam Robitel's Escape Room can all rejoice and prepare for another game of life and death as today Columbia has officially announced that Robitel will be returning to helm Escape Room 2. And Robietel will not be the only returning member behind the scenes as screenwriter Bragi F. Schut and producer Neal H. Moritz are also set to return as well.

And that's not all. After announcing that development has begun on the much-anticipated sequel, Columbia quickly followed up that news with the update that the new film has already scored an April 17, 2020 release date. While plot details on this new adventure are, as you might imagine, being kept under tight wraps at the moment, we can assume it will follow closely to the original movie's synopsis, which went a little something like this.

Six adventurous strangers travel to a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles to win $10,000. What starts out as seemingly innocent fun soon turns into a living nightmare as the four men and two women discover each room is an elaborate trap that's part of a sadistic game of life or death.

This news of a sequel makes more than a bit of sense considering the original movie surprised everyone with its success when it opened earlier this year, on the January 4-6 weekend. And while the film opened at number 2 that weekend - behind the holdover of director James Wan's Aquaman, it more than surpassed expectations, taking in $18.2M for the weekend, beating its tracking estimates of somewhere between $10M-$14M. Thus far, the $9M horror flick has scored an impressive $56.1M at the domestic box-office and $62.5M elsewhere for a killer $119 million at the worldwide box office, and it hasn't even opened in all territories yet. So expect it's final gross to grow even more once all is said and done.

The original movie was directed by Adam Robitel (The Taking of Deborah Logan, Insidious: The Last Key) from a screenplay written by Bragi F. Schut (Season of the Witch ) and Maria Melnik (American Gods) based on a story by Schut. Neal H. Moritz (The Fast and the Furious franchise) and Ori Marmur produced and the movie featured Taylor Russell (Netflix's Lost in Space reboot), Logan Miller (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse), Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood, Netflix's Daredevil), Tyler Labine (Tucker and Dale vs Evil), Jay Ellis (the upcoming Top Gun sequel), and Nik Dodani (Aytipical, The Good Neibor).

Once again, Escape Room 2 will see the return of director Adam Robietel helming from a script by Escape Room screenwriter Bragi F. Schut. Neal H. Moritz returns as producer and the next chapter in this Saw for teenagers series snags a new group of victims on April 17, 2020. This story was originally posted on Deadline.