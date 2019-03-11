You're invited to play for your life when the twisted survival thriller, Escape Room, unlocks on Digital April 9, and on Blu-ray and DVD April 23 from Sony Pictures Home Entertainment. Capturing the adrenaline-fueled essence of the popular mystery-solving rooms, director Adam Robitel (Insidious: The Last Key) masterfully crafts a suspenseful mind-bender with a diverse cast starring Taylor Russell (Lost in Space), Logan Miller (Love, Simon), Deborah Ann Woll ("True Blood"), Jay Ellis ("Insecure"), Tyler Labine ("New Amsterdam") and Nik Dodani (Atypical) with Yorick van Wageningen (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

Centered on six strangers who must uncover wickedly designed puzzles and overcome life-threatening challenges set in hazardous environments, with plenty of twists and turns, the Escape Room Blu-ray, DVD and Digital releases feature a never-before-seen Alternate Ending and Opening, six deleted scenes and four featurettes. Hear from director Adam Robitel and the cast about how the film's 360-degree architectural spaces prove to be some of the most adversarial characters imaginable in "Games, Set, Match." Then, learn about how Escape Room was built with practical effects and no green screens as the cast and crew dives deep in "The Lone Survivors."

An intriguing invitation bring six strangers together. Initially, they think they have gathered for a highly immersive escape room, but they soon make the sickening discovery that they are pawns in a sadistic game of life and death. Together, they move from one terrifying scenario to the next as they find clues and solve puzzles. But the players soon learn that exposing their darkest secrets may hold the key to survive.

Escape Room was directed by Adam Robitel and written by Bragi Schut and Maria Melnik based on a story by Schut. The film was Executive Produced by Rebecca Rivo and Produced by Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur. It was such a hit at the box office, Sony has already announced a sequel. Escape Room 2 will be hitting theaters in spring 2020.

Blu-ray, DVD and Digital Bonus Materials Include:

• Alternate Ending

• Alternate Opening

• Deleted Scenes

• Ben Liquor Store

• Jason Motorcycle

• Mirror Flashback

• Jason Office

• Technician and Zoey

• Gaslight

• Four Featurettes:

"Games, Set, Match"

"The Lone Survivors"

"Would You Ever Part 1 & 2"

Escape Room has a run time of approximately 99 minutes and is rated PG-13 for terror/perilous action, violence and some suggestive material and language. The Movies Anywhere Digital App simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-ray™ and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. Movies Anywhere is available only in the United States. This latest announcement comes direct from Sony Pictures.