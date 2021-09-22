WWE is getting interactive for a new special starring The Undertaker on Netflix. Dubbed Escape The Undertaker, the title is an interactive movie featuring the WWE legend alongside the popular faction known as The New Day. It will be up to the viewers to help guide Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, and current WWE Champion Big E through the Deadman's home, showing a new side to The Undertaker. You can watch the trailer below.

The Netflix synopsis for Escape The Undertaker reads: "In this interactive film featuring WWE Superstars, The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don't know: The Undertaker's mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It's up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker."

The trailer reveals The New Day in Saw-like settings and traps, suggesting the stakes are high for the pro wrestlers as they make their way through Casa de Undertaker. This leads to multiple different outcomes which will encourage WWE fans to go through Escape The Undertaker several times. While the wrestlers are in some scary situations, it's also clear from the trailer that the interactive movie comes with a lot of humor, thanks to casting The New Day as the main stars.

For three decades, The Undertaker has been best known as one of WWE's biggest superstars, though he does have some limited acting experience under his championship belts. In 1991, he appeared alongside Hulk Hogan in the sci-fi family comedy Suburban Commando, later playing the Soul Chaser Demon in the 1990s horror series Poltergeist: The Legacy. The wrestler also voiced himself in WWE's animated movies The Flintstones & WWE: Stone Age Smackdown!, Scooby-Doo! and WWE: Curse of the Speed Demon, and Surf's Up 2: WaveMania.

Last year, The Undertaker was featured in the acclaimed WWE Network documentary Undertaker: The Last Ride. In the doc, the wrestler finally pulled back the curtain on his wrestling character by letting fans meet Mark Calaway, the man behind the gimmick. He also revealed that he was retiring as a pro wrestler as he feels that his final match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania was a good enough moment for him to hang his hat on as he rides off into the sunset.

"I realized I have taken every physical gift, tool that I have and have used it up," the famous wrestling superstar later told the New York Post. "There's no water left in the sponge, if I can use that analogy. I've rung everything I could get out of that sponge."

As for The New Day, things are going very well for the trio on WWE programming. Big E recently cashed in his "Money in the Bank" title shot, successfully defeating Bobby Lashley to win the WWE Championship. Kofi Kingston previously held the title and together the team won 11 tag team championships. Escape The Undertaker will be released globally on Netflix on Oct. 5, 2021. You can watch Undertaker: The Last Ride on Peacock, which has since acquired the WWE Network.