Marvel's Eternals movie will feature a massive Bollywood dance scene. Kumail Nanjiani revealed the information in a new interview. The actor also stated that the highly anticipated movie uses a lot of practical effects instead of relying on green screen for everything. While a lot of Hollywood projects with a budget have been going with the more practical look, there are some filmmakers, like Jon Favreau, who are stretching the imagination with new and innovative green screen technology.

In Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani plays Kingo, a character with near-immortality, super-strength, flight, energy projection, and molecular manipulation. This is the version of the character from the comics. However, it looks like the movie is changing the character up a little. Nanjiani had this to say about it.

"A lot of it takes place in the present day. My character, for instance, is like 'OK we're supposed to keep a low profile, no one should know.' So I become a Bollywood movie star, that's my secret identity. We're supposed to keep quiet and I've become the biggest Bollywood movie star."

Kingo goes undercover and becomes a huge Bollywood movie star. This sounds like there's plenty of room for Kumail Nanjiani to bring some of his comedic talents out in Eternals. While his "undercover" choice is questionable, it allowed Nanjiani to get some professional dance training in real-life for a massive Bollywood dance scene in the movie. He explains.

"I took months of Bollywood dance classes to prepare for that. It's really a workout... and you know, there's like 52 dancers, and 51 of them are professional dancers, and then there's me!"

From the sound of things, the Bollywood dance number won't be a big part of Eternals. It will more than likely focus on how ridiculous Kingo's choice has become. Whatever the case may be, it's been benefitting Nanjiani. He had to get physically ripped for the movie, which got him a ton of attention on social media, even gaining some notoriety on Pornhub, along with a free subscription to their premium content. Now, he has some Bollywood dance moves that he'll more than likely have for the rest of his life.

As for what the rest of the Eternals movie will look like, Kumail Nanjiani says it's pretty natural. "It looks beautiful and it's all mostly practical. Like we didn't do very much green screen at all." Principal photography on Eternals just wrapped and it's now in the post-production phase, which means some of the first footage should be on its way. With the movie premiering at the end of the year, we could see a teaser in front of Black Widow in May. However, we could see a delay over the coronavirus. We'll just have to wait and see what happens. The interview with Kumail Nanjiani was originally conducted by Deadline.