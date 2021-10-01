It's hard to believe everything you read on the internet, and when a report in 2019 suggested that filming on Marvel's Eternals had been disturbed by a bomb scare, there were many who didn't believed it as the report seemed to go uncorroborated by anyone other than UK tabloid The Sun. Now it looks like the news has finally been confirmed by one of the movie's stars in a new interview with Empire magazine, and there was a bomb found on the set of the next Marvel Cinematic Universe offering - an undetonated World War II bomb to be exact.

While no-one else has mentioned the incident since, despite director Chloe Zhao being quoted as saying that filming the movie was "gruelling at times", Kumail Nanjiani, who appears in the upcoming film as Kingo, revealed that "Some of the actors found this metal thing and were like, 'Hey, what's that?' I remember being like, 'Guys why's the schedule changing? WHAT DO YOU MEAN, THERE'S A BOMB?!?"

Filming was taking place on the island of Fuerteventura and at the time of the incident it was reported that the discovery of the old device was made while the movie's biggest stars such as Angelina Jolie and Richard Madden we on the set. While there was a little delay in the shooting schedule to have the bomb removed, which was a leftover from an old Nazi army base that was once active on the Canary Island, it clearly seems that everyone just continued on once the item was taken away.

Until recently, exactly how we would see Eternals was up for debate as Disney pondered exactly what their future release schedule would look like in the wake of the Covid pandemic. There were some suggestions that the film would see a similar day and date release that Black Widow was controversially given, but thanks to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings becoming the biggest cinematic movie of 2021 so far, Eternals will get the exclusive theatrical release that it deserves in November.

In a poll by Fandango in September, Marvel's Eternals topped the list of the most anticipated movies of the fall release schedule, beating off some stiff competition including Ghostbusters: Afterlife, No Time To Die and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. If a similar poll had been done of the upcoming winter offerings, there is little doubt that Tom Holland's return in Spider-Man: No Way Home would be sitting at the top of the tower, proving again that Marvel's power over the cinematic landscape is not only still strong but seemingly getting stronger. With the studio recently confirming that there are currently 31 projects in development across their theatrical releases and Disney+ series, there should be no-one in any doubt that Marvel's dominance is going to be apparent for a few years to come.

It was recently announced that Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will start streaming for free to all Disney+ subscribers on November 12th, which comes the week after Eternals makes its cinematic debut on November 5th. This story comes directly from The Direct.