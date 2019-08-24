It's been confirmed that Gemma Chan is joining the cast of Marvel's Eternals. The news was revealed during Disney's massive movie panel at the D23 Expo. Chan will play Sersi, a member of the titular group. It has also been confirmed that rising star Barry Keoghan will portray another member of the Eternals, Druig, in the upcoming live-action adaptation of the Marvel Comics title. This adds to an already stacked cast, and it also adds an interesting layer to the MCU overall.

It had previously been reported that Gemma Chan, best known for her role in Crazy Rich Asians, was being eyed for a role in Eternals. The main wrinkle there being that Chan already appeared as Minn-erva in Captain Marvel earlier this year. That means, Chan will become the first actress to play two significant roles in the MCU. That has major implications, no doubt. Though, at one point Vin Diesel was possibly being eyed to play Black Bolt back when the Inhumans movie was still going to happen, and he also voices Groot. So it's something that's at least been toyed with in the past.

As for Barry Keoghan, this is brand new news and a huge role for the up-and-comer. Keoghan previously starred in projects like Dunkirk and Chernobyl. But this will surely help put him on the map. It was also revealed at the panel that former Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington will be portraying Black Knight in Eternals. That rounds out a huge ensemble that already included Angelina Jolie (Thena), Bryan Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Lauren Ridloff (Ikari), Richard Madden (Icarus) and Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo).

The Eternals were created by the legendary Jack Kirby, who wrote and illustrated the group's first series in the pages of Marvel Comics back in 1976. Similar to Guardians of the Galaxy, not many outside of hardcore comic book readers were familiar with the group prior to the announcement of the movie. While no synopsis for the movie has been revealed, the story centers several beings who have been given special powers, via accelerated evolution by a cosmic group known as the Celestials. This ancient group has been teased, albeit briefly, in MCU in the past. The Eternals are one side of a long-running war with The Deviants, their counterparts. The goal is to determine who is the superior race.

Chloe Zhao (The Rider) is in the director's chair. Eternals will be the first brand new property introduced in Marvel's Phase 4 lineup. Black Widow will be the first Phase 4 MCU movie overall, which is set to arrive in theaters in May 2020. Eternals is scheduled to arrive on November 6, 2020. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. Be sure to check out the cast photo from D23, via the official Marvel Studios Twitter account below.

