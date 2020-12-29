As more and more promotional material for Marvel's Eternals is released, we are slowly getting more and more of an idea of what to expect from the superhero adventure. Following a new, more detailed look at some of the Eternals, character descriptions regarding the main players have now surfaced from an indie clothing label based in India. These arrive with leaked images from the upcoming Eternals LEGO sets, which show off new creatures, ships and Celestial beings. While some of the descriptions are made up of bits and pieces we have seen before, there are several interesting clues and tidbits alluding to the characters and their place in the story, as well as the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe and what the future holds. Up first is a Youtube video that goes over all of the LEGO images that have been leaked.

Revealed in these LEGO sets is Eternals' Spaceship 'Rise of the Domo' playset that arives packed with 1,040 pieces. The description for the playset states, "Explore the Eternals' spaceship with Makkari, Ikaris, Then, Sersi, Druig and Phastos. Open the sides to access the interior. Check out the cockpit, the weapins room and the lab, but when the leader of the Deviants arrives with his accomplice, it's time to take the spaceship into battle! Plus...If you collect the Eternals LEGO minfigures, this set is the only one to feature Druig and Phastos!" The retail price for 'Rise of the Domo' is listed at $119.99. Also shown is 'Eternals' Aerial Assault', which features on Deviant figure along with minifigures for Sprite and Ikaris.

Also revealed in these LEGO leaks are 'Deviant Ambush', which features Thena, Gilgamesh and Makkari coming under attack from a 6-legged biting Deviant. The description goes onto reveal details about the characters, stating that, "The 3 Eternals have amazing powers - Thena can summon weapons, Gilgamesh has super-strength and Makkari runs faster than the speed of spin." Another set called 'In Arishem's Shadow' shows off a Celestial. The description offers more clues about these new superheroes and their powers, "When Sersi, Ikaris, Kingo and Ajak take on an evil Deviant, anything can happen! Ikaris has superhuman strength, Sersi transformers matter into...anything, Kingo firs energy and Ajak communicates with Celestials. Arishem, the Celestials' leader, may even join the battle with a stud shooter in each hand."

The indie clothing label Redwolf goes onto unleash even further details about the team that makes up Marvel's Eternals. The Beginning with Eternals leader Ikaris, played by Game of Thrones star Richard Madden, the character is described as a "tactical leader and most powerful Eternal and takes pride in keeping the other Eternals safe. Moral, kind and charismatic, Ikaris boasts the power of incredible strength, flight and the ability to project beams of intense cosmic energy from his eyes. When the monstrous Deviants return after centuries, Ikaris leads the charge to unite the scattered Eternals to stop the new threat."

Oscar winner Angelina Jolie is also joining the MCU as Thena, "a fierce warrior more comfortable in battle than any other place, she has the ability to use cosmic energy to form any handheld weapon she can think of. Often surly and aloof, she forges an unlikely friendship with Gilgamesh that spans centuries."

Fellow Eternal, Kingo, "is the Eternal with the power to project cosmic energy projectiles with his hands. Over the centuries, he has become enamored with the idea of fame. In present day, he's a famous Bollywood star who must leave his life of wealth and celebrity to help the team repel the new Deviant threat." Kingo will be portrayed by comedic actor Kumail Nanjiani, who famously got into superhero shape for the role.

Captain Marvel star Gemma Chan is returning to the MCU in a new role as the Eternal known as Sersi. The character will act as the driving force that sets the plot in motion and is described as "the Eternal with an affinity for humanity. Sersi is as happy working as a museum curator as she is saving humans from the threat of the Deviants. Sersi has the ability to manipulate matter, changing the makeup of any non-sentient material she touches. She's also been in love with Ikaris for centuries, and helps him to recruit the Eternals for one last mission."

Eternals will also introduce the MCU's first deaf superhero in the form of Makkari "the fastest woman in the universe. She uses her cosmically powered super-speed to scout planets for the Eternals, and as the only deaf Eternal, the sonic boom that accompanies her cosmic running does not affect her." Makkari will be played by actress Lauren Ridloff, who herself was born deaf.

Salma Hayek joins the MCU as Ajak, "the spiritual leader of the Eternals. Her wisdom has helped guide the team since they arrived here from their home planet to help defend humanity from the Deviants and to help humans advance to the modern civilization that they live in today. Ajak can not only heal humans and Eternals alike, but she is able to communicate with the Celestials as well."

Train to Busan's Ma Dong-seok stars as Gilgamesh, "the strongest and kindest member of the team. He becomes Thena's de facto partner when the events of the past exile them from the rest of the team. Capable of projecting a powerful exoskeleton of cosmic energy, Gilgamesh is a fierce warrior who has become legendary for his fights with Deviants throughout history."

Atlanta and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Brian Tyree Henry joins the world of the MCU as Phastos, who has assisted humanity in their technological advancements. "Phastos is blessed with the power of invention. He is able to create whatever he can imagine provided that he has enough raw materials at his disposal. Over the centuries, Phastos has helped nudge humanity forward technologically while always keeping his brilliance hidden in the shadows."

The villain of the piece is Druig, played by Barry Keoghan, who is against the Eternals close relationship with mankind. "Druig can use cosmic energy to control the minds of men. Druig has become withdrawn from the other Eternals because he disagrees with how they've interacted with mankind over the centuries. Aloof and powerful, at times it's hard to determine whether he's friend of foe."

Last but by no means least is the Eternal, Sprite, played by child actress Lia McHugh. "And finally, there Sprite - who appears to be a 12-year old girl, Sprite has the ability to cast lifelike illusions. Her friendship with Sersi hides a world-weary sadness because she's been treated like a child by humanity for centuries. But Sprite is much stronger and cleverer than she appears, which will come in handy as while they battle with the Deviants."

The Eternals are a species of immortal aliens from a distant planet who arrived on earth thousands of years ago and have been protecting humans since the dawn of time. Created by the Celestials, a race of powerful extra-terrestrial cosmic beings who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, The Eternals must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts.

Directed by Chloé Zhao from a screenplay by Matthew and Ryan Firpo, Eternals will explore the cosmic aspect of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with Zhao dedicated to putting her own spin on the superhero genre. "Again, back to world-building. It is my favorite thing," Zhao said recently while discussing her approach to joining the decade-spanning franchise. "That's why I love Star Wars. There is a world that is so rich. I wanted to enter it and see what I can do. It's the same as what you're saying. Can I put a spin on it while still being true to the essence of it? That's exciting to me. It's not that different than me going to the world of rodeo cowboys and saying, 'My spin on that is going to be this,' and it's a collaboration. The chemistry of that, when it's right, it could be very exciting."

Eternals is currently set for release on November 5, 2021. This comes to us courtesy of Redwolf.