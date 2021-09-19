Marvel's next movie Eternals is drawing closer to makings its big cinematic release and we have so many questions. One in particular is if these powerful beings have been on earth or watching for a long time, why didn't they help the Avengers fight Thanos? I mean it took the team doing a huge timeline heist to bring back everyone (almost everyone) to fight him once again. And let's not forget they still almost lost. So where were these beings?

Marvel Studios is coming into Phase 4 with a lot of new challenges and exciting new characters. However everyone is still dealing with the loss of Tony Stark and more are these celestial beings going to help rebuild the world post Thanos? Or are they going to watch like they did in Marvel's biggest battle to date?

Recently director Chloé Zhao says fans will not only understand why they didn't get involved but also see why that question is more complicated than many think. It's a question that plays through and people will see when the film launches.

"The audience will understand why," Zhao said. "Not only why, but how complicated not interfering made them feel. We explore that. You'll see that in the film. The Eternals were instructed not to interfere with any human conflict unless Deviants are involved. There's a reason why that's the case."

﻿This is similar to what we heard and saw in the trailer and teaser. But who instructed them and why? And isn't Thanos technically half Deviant? So wouldn't that mean they could have got involved?

This story spans thousands of years and will have a huge cast with a lot of moving parts. With that being said, the connection to this group and Thanos is huge. We might learn more about Thanos and whoever else is out there in the universe watching or plotting.

The Eternals is directed by Chloe Zhao who recently won Best Picture and Best Director at the recent Golden Globe and Oscar awards. It is also co-written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige set as the producer. In a sense though this movie is a huge change and gamble for Marvel. But as we have seen in the past, Marvel knows how to make a great story and movies with characters that most people don't know much about.

However we will have plenty of time to not only have that question answered but learn more details about these beings as this story spans 7,000 years. We know it takes place after Avengers: End Game and part of it takes place the same time as Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel is coming back strong after a long time away from the movie theaters. Black Widow, Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, The Eternals (November 5th) and closing out the year with Spider Man: No Way Home. Phase 4 is huge and will shape the MCU in a new way with plenty of new characters and villains.

What do you think of the upcoming film? Will this answer more questions or create more? This news comes to us from Total Film.