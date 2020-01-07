Marvel has revealed some new art from Eternals which gives us an up-close look at the Celestials. Or, to be more specific, a single Celestial. This is set to be one of Marvel's major releases this year and will, in all likelihood, launch a new franchise. Assuming things go well, that is. At present, not much has been revealed in the way of official art or footage, so this image helps provide a little window into what to expect from the movie.

The art was revealed during a recent video released by Marvel that previews everything the studio has coming down the pipeline in 2020. One of the first projects they discuss is Eternals. While they didn't reveal much in the way of new information, they do show the Celestial art at around the 1:36 mark. We see the ancient alien looking down at a planet from space. It's truly massive and, even though we can only see it from the neck up, it's rather impressive. The specific character isn't named in the art. This is the second time we've seen the alien figures, as Marvel previously revealed another piece of art revealing several of them gathered together.

In the world of Marvel Comics the Celestials are very important, and very powerful, beings. The ancient cosmic race uses their godlike powers to manipulate and experiment upon lower forms of life. The Celestials are the reason that mankind gained the ability to have superpowers in the first place. The Celestials also created the Eternals, as well as their counterparts, the Deviants. The two groups are locked in a long-standing war to determine who is the superior race. With that in mind, it stands to reason that the Celestials will factor into the movie in a big way. The group has been teased in the MCU previously, but only in brief moments.

The cast for Eternals includes Angelina Jolie as Thena, Bryan Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lauren Ridloff as Ikari, Richard Madden as Icarus, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Barry Keoghan as Druig and Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo. Former Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington is also on board as the Black Knight. It's unclear at this time if anyone will be playing/voicing the Celestials, or if they will be purely CGI creations with no voice.

Chloe Zhao (The Rider) is directing, making her the first woman direct to helm a Marvel movie on her own. Previously, Anna Boden co-directed Captain Marvel with Ryan Fleck. Other Phase 4 MCU movies include Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. Eternals is set to hit theaters on November 6, 2020. We'll be sure to keep you posted as further details on the project are made available. Check out the art for yourself below and, if you feel compelled, you can check out the full 2020 preview from the Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel.