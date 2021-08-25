Marvel may delay Eternals if upcoming martial arts epic Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings does not bring in the big bucks at the box office, claims a new report. Marvel and Disney took the somewhat surprising decision not to release Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings to Disney+ in a simultaneous streaming release seen with Black Widow, with the studios reportedly basing the release of Eternals on how well Shang-Chi does amid the ongoing circumstances.

While the report, which comes courtesy of Vulture, does assert that several upcoming tentpole release will keep their planned release dates, citing the likes of Dune and Paramount's Top Gun: Maverick as blockbusters expected to stay where they are, they allege that other major releases, such as Eternals, are still very much up in the air.

The report makes specific mention of Eternals, stating that, should Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings yield disappointing results at the box office when it hits theaters next month, that Disney could pull Eternals from the schedule and wait for consumer confidence to reach a higher level than it is currently. As well have seen over the past year or so, moving one Marvel movie can have a huge effect on the release schedule, and therefore could cause repercussions throughout the rest of the MCU franchise and the studio's planned release dates.

"As Disney's first theatrically exclusive release of a tentpole film during the late pandemic and mid-vaccine era, this will be a true stress test of where moviegoing sentiment and comfort levels are at heading into the fall season," BoxOffice Pro's Shawn Robbins wrote in his analysis. "Recent moves to mandate vaccination passes in theaters across markets like New York City and Los Angeles could play an integral role in trends throughout the weeks ahead, potentially helping vaccinated moviegoers feel more safe to return."

Current box office tracking for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings makes for some worrisome reading, with predictions putting the movie at around a $55 million opening, around $25 million shy of what Black Widow made in the same time-period. So, maybe use a pencil when marking your "Marvel Release Day" calendar.

One such comic book movie that may face another delay is Sony's Venom: Let There Be Carnage, which is now being rumored to be pushed back to January 2022 from its current release date of October 15, 2021. Much like the rest of the blockbuster releases, Venom: Let There Be Carnage has faced several delays amid the current situation, and could be the first of many to continue the trend.

While we wait and see whether audiences brave the outside world and packed theaters to see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings| on the big screen, the movie has received much praise from critics for both its martial arts action and Simu Liu's lead performance. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, the movie will introduce newest Marvel hero Shang-Chi, who is drawn into the clandestine Ten Rings organization, and is forced to confront the past he thought he left behind. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is scheduled to be released in the United States on September 3, as part of Phase Four of the MCU.

As for Eternals, the movie follows the titular immortal alien race, who emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Eternals is currently scheduled to be released in the United States on November 5, 2021. This comes to us from Vulture.

https://comicbook.com/marvel/news/eternals-delay-could-happen-shang-chi-box-office/