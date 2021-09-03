It appears that Disney reportedly only has three weeks left to make a decision on whether the upcoming Marvel film Eternals will remain as a theatrical exclusive, or if it will instead receive a hybrid release. Just recently the new report that came from Yahoo, has revealed that Disney still has not made a final decision. Disney and Marvel Studios are reportedly considering the same hybrid release as Black Widow back in July. Apparently, this decision could finally be made depending on the box office performance for Shang-Chi. The recently released film, Shang-Chi, is currently tracking to break box office records over this coming Labor Day weekend.

Disney of course may also have its own reasons on why they are considering releasing Marvel's Eternals on Disney+. One of these reasons are due to the rising cases of the Delta variant that is currently continuing to spread around the United States. The spreading of the Delta variant are now causing moviegoers to be more cautious about going to the movie theaters in person. Many major studios have also already begun to delay their upcoming films, while some has even sold them off to streaming companies.

Back in July, Disney and Marvel Studios had started off their 2021 slate by releasing Black Widow both in theaters, and on Disney+ simultaneously. However, this decision had led actress Scarlett Johansson to sue Disney over loss of backend profits, as well as a lawsuit that has prompted conversations in the industry around the ever-changing releasing system that has drastically shifted during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of right now, Marvel's Eternal is currently slated for release on November 5th, 2021.

Marvel's Eternals is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics race of the same name. The upcoming film was produced by Marvel Studios, and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Eternals is also intended to be the 26th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The upcoming film was directed by Chloé Zhao, who also wrote the screenplay along with Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo. It will introduce an entirely new group of heroes into the MCU, and will also be the second film from the franchise that is projected to release this year.

The official synopsis for Marvel's Eternals reads as, The Eternals, a race of immortal beings with superhuman powers who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, reunite to battle the evil Deviants. The upcoming Marvel filmstars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. It is also set to be a part of Phase Four of the MCU. With only three weeks remaining, the biggest question mark surrounding the release of Marvel's Eternals, as well as much of the rest of the 2021 schedule, is whether or not it will face another delay or receive a hybrid release. Marvel fans around the world will just have to keep their fingers crossed in hopes that the upcoming film doesn't get delayed again.