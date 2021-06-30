After much secrecy, we now have our first detailed look at The Deviants, the villainous monsters and sworn enemies of Marvel's Eternals. If you wish to avoid any glimpse of the Deviants then please, look away now. Though let it be declared, you will be missing out on some stunning concept art that manages to create a wonderfully bizarre mixture of both terrifying and goofy.

Created by The Celestials, The Deviants are a race created with destabilized DNA which quickly expressed into various mutations. Becoming known as The Changing People, they were forced into hiding, eventually waging war on their counterparts, The Eternals. These concept art designs look similar to what we have seen in the past, with one of the images appearing to be the Deviant warlord, Kro, who could become not just a major threat for the Eternals, but the MCU as a whole.

Eternals will introduce audiences to a whole new side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and picks up following the events of last year's comic book blockbuster event, Avengers: Endgame. Enter the Eternals, a species of immortal aliens from a distant planet who arrived on earth thousands of years ago and have been protecting humans since the dawn of time. Created by the Celestials, a race of powerful extra-terrestrial cosmic beings who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, the Eternals must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Eternals is written and directed by Oscar winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, with Patrick Burleigh also contributing to the screenplay. Starring an epic ensemble cast including Hollwood icon Angelina Jolie as the fierce Eternal warrior, Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, the tactical leader of the Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, an Eternal who can shoot cosmic energy projectiles from his hands, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, an Eternal with the gift of super-speed, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, who poses super-intelligence, Salma Hayek as Ajak, the leader of the Eternals, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh, the strongest Eternal, the movie should be far from lacking in standout performances.

Zhao has revealed that Eternals will be heavily influenced by the iconic works of comic book artist Jack Kirby saying, "Jack Kirby and his imagination, his incredible work, is really the foundation of it." The filmmaker has also teased the introduction of many new elements to the MCU, with Eternals expected to bring new Marvel lore into the franchise and opening up the cosmic possibilities more than ever before."[You can look forward to] getting to know a group of new heroes, falling in love with them and exploring new mythology," she said. "It's a new ride. It's gonna be good. I'm proud of it, and I'm very proud of the cast. I'm excited for everyone to see it."

After several delays, Eternals is now scheduled to be released to theaters on November 5, 2021. The movie is just one of several intriguing projects on the Marvel horizon, each of which will bring big changes to the MCU, including the prequel Black Widow, and the sequels Thor: Love and Thunder, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, The Marvels, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. This comes to us courtesy of Twitter user Universo Eternals.