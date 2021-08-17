Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has hinted at a possible Disney+ for release for upcoming MCU movie Eternals. Asked whether "fans be watching #Eternals at home or at the theaters?" Feige responded with a typically vague answer, suggesting that the studio is somewhat winging it when it comes to release plans, and will bend and sway as the ongoing situation dictates.

"I think a theater would be my preference and [Eternals director] Chloe [Zhao's] preference," Kevin Feige said when asked about a Disney+ release for the movie, before adding a teasing, "We will see where we go with it."

Over the last year and however many months (does time even mean anything anymore?) the world has been thrown into turmoil. Constantly brought to a standstill, even the powerhouse of Hollywood has been affected by the current circumstances, with the industry leaning heavily into streaming in order to get their movies into people's homes amid theater closures. Marvel Studios is one such studio, and while their upcoming MCU installment Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is being an exclusive theatrical release, Feige has now hinted that things could quickly change going forward, even as soon as upcoming cosmic adventure, Eternals.

Several major studios have vastly changed their release strategies amid the current circumstances, but so far Marvel Studios has only released one theatrical feature to Disney+, Black Widow, to mixed results. While the movie saw success on the streaming platform, it has been met with a lawsuit from lead star Scarlett Johansson, which alleged that Disney had breached her contract with regards to traditional box office bonuses.

There has been further controversy from Disney regarding the next MCU installment, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Disney CEO Bob Chapek referring to the movie's release as an "interesting experiment," words which have not been met will by lead actor Simu Liu. The experiment in question refers to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings being Marvel's first project to be released under the new 45-day theatrical window, something which could have a detrimental effect on the box office takings, particularly with audiences still nervous about returning to theaters.

Whatever Marvel Studios decide when the release date for Eternals comes around, Kevin Feige is confident it will be the right one saying, "I love the movies. I love going to the movies," he added. "I love making movies for people to see in a shared environment in a theater together. To us, that's what it's about. The hybrid release can also be good - you want customers to have a choice. In this case, the choice is in theaters for 45 days. Here's what I know: there's an opening weekend, and you can go see a movie."

Directed by Oscar winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, Eternals will introduce audiences to the titular characters, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years, who must now reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Eternals is currently scheduled to be released in the United States on November 5, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU, though there has recently been rumblings about another delay. This comes to us from Variety.