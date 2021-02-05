Despite once again centering on superheroes and saving the world, Marvel's Eternals promises to be something different. The first Marvel outing to be solely directed by a woman, the movie will delve into the distant past of the MCU, with star Salma Hayek promising that Eternals will be full of surprises and stand out from the decade-spanning franchise.

"I think that it definitely has its own DNA within the Marvel universe. It is different. It was directed by a woman [Zhao] and we didn't do most of the thing in the studio. They're real locations which is unusual for Marvel. I'm very excited about the film, it definitely has the special vibe to it that is unique. I'm really excited about it and I love my character and I love the cast."

Eternals will introduce audiences to The Eternals, a species of immortal aliens from a distant planet who arrived on earth thousands of years ago and have been protecting humans since the dawn of time. Created by the Celestials, a race of powerful extra-terrestrial cosmic beings who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, The Eternals must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts.

Salma Hayek will portray the Eternal, Ajak, the wise and spiritual leader of the Eternals, who has aided the advancement of human civilization and is able to use her abilities to heal both humans and Eternals and the only member who can communicate with Celestials. This is the first time that the character will be depicted as a female, with Ajak having always been a male in the pages of Marvel comics.

Hayek is not the only member of the Eternals to heap praise on the movie's unique vision, with her co-star Angelina Jolie recently citing director Chloé Zhao's approach to the material as a major factor in convincing her to sign on to the superhero epic. "I love this cast, and that we all came together. I signed up to support Chloé [Zhao]'s vision and Marvel's commitment to expand the way we see "superheroes"," Jolie said. "Running around in a gold bodysuit was not how I imagined my forties. But it's good crazy, I think."

Directed by Chloé Zhao, Eternals stars an epic ensemble cast alongside Angelina Jolie, including Richard Madden as Ikaris, the tactical leader of the Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, an Eternal who can shoot cosmic energy projectiles from his hands, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, an Eternal with the gift of super-speed, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, who poses super-intelligence, Salma Hayek as Ajak, the leader of the Eternals, Lia McHugh as Sprite, who has the appearance of a 12-year-old child and can project lifelike illusions, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, the strongest Eternal and partner of Jolie's Thena, Gemma Chan as Sersi, an Eternal with an affinity for humankind, and Barry Keoghan as Druig, who can use cosmic energy to control the minds of others and who has become distant from the rest of the Eternals. Game of Thrones' Kit Harington stars as Dane Whitman, a human warrior who wields a mystical sword.

Eternals is scheduled to hit theaters on November 5, 2021. This comes to us from ET Online.