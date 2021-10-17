Eternals will wrap up with not one, but two key post-credit scenes, director Chloé Zhao has revealed. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has of course become well-known for its mid and post-credits sequences, and Eternals will be no different, with audiences forced to sit through the endless scroll of the credits once again in order to see what the future of the MCU may bring...or to simply be mocked by Captain America for waiting. According to Zhao though, both of the Eternals scenes are equally important...

"Don't just stay for the first one - also stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you."

So, let the speculation begin. Will this pair of post-credit scenes hint at a return for the Eternals in much the same way as the recent Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings did for its titular martial arts master? Perhaps the scene will tease the events of a future MCU movie, maybe even Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness or Thor: Love and Thunder? Considering that Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has described Eternals as having an impact that will "be nothing less than redefining the cinematic universe entirely," should we expect an appearance from The Fantastic Four or The X-Men? You'll have to stay seated to find out.

Eternals will introduce audiences to a whole new side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and picks up after the return of half the population in Avengers: Endgame. This event ignites "the emergence", bringing forth the Eternals-an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7,000 years-who must now reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Eternals is written and directed by Oscar winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, and stars an epic ensemble cast led by Gemma Chan as Sersi, an Eternal with the ability to manipulate non-sentient matter who has a soft spot of mankind and lives among humans disguised as a museum curator in the modern-day. Chan will be joined by Richard Madden as Ikaris, the tactical leader of the Eternals, Angelina Jolie as the fierce Eternal warrior, Thena, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, an Eternal who can shoot cosmic energy projectiles from his hands, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, an Eternal with the gift of super-speed, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, who poses super-intelligence, Salma Hayek as Ajak, the leader of the Eternals, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh, the strongest Eternal.

The Eternals will clearly be epic in scope, with Zhao confirming that the rumored 156-minute runtime is indeed accurate. No doubt every second will be needed to introduce the world of the Eternals, with a recent Disney press release revealing that the movie will take place "across two time periods. One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit. The second storyline is in the present, when the group has fractured and split apart, content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of mankind, means the Eternals need to put their differences aside and regroup."

Eternals is scheduled to be released in movie theaters in the United States on November 5, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Fandango.