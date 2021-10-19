After being postponed for nearly a year thanks to the ongoing global situation that we shall simply refer to as The Event, Marvel's Eternals has finally premiered, and the first reactions are now in. While the official review embargo for Marvels latest outing lifts at 11 a.m. PT, Oct. 24, the social media embargo was lifted following the premiere, meaning we finally know whether Eternals was worth the wait. Put simply, yes, yes it was.

Holy crap - Eternals is a freaking MASTERPIECE!!! Packed with adrenaline right from the start, but also filled with lots of heart & humor! So many MCU firsts!! Your mind will be BLOWN! Nods to comics but a totally unique story. Those end credits are GAME CHANGERS!! #Eternalspic.twitter.com/jKiMJukn4S — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) October 19, 2021

Aside from praising the work of Chloé Zhao, some critics have claimed that the movie sees the Marvel universe leap over to DC for inspiration in Eternals...though they assert that they mean this as a compliment.

#Eternals is surprising, epic, beautiful yet dense. It takes some big swings, sometimes feels like a DC film (not a criticism), other times feels like no other superhero movie ever. I wish I had a glowing quick reaction to offer you but I’m left with more complex thoughts. — Peter Sciretta (@PeterSciretta) October 19, 2021

One audience member even goes so far as to compare Eternals with the recent Zack Snyder's Justice League, a comparison that could be interpreted all kinds of ways, and will no doubt leave some fans not knowing what to expect.

Eternals is Marvel’s version of Zack Snyder’s Justice League. A film that builds upon a cast of unknown characters and does so with great success. Chloé Zhao direction is superb. Easily one of the best looking Marvel films of all time. Insane post credits scenes too. #Eternalspic.twitter.com/TbZlqPJxGQ — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) October 19, 2021

Eternals picks up following the events of 2019's comic book blockbuster event Avengers: Endgame, introducing audiences to the Eternals, a species of immortal aliens from a distant planet who arrived on earth thousands of years ago and have been protecting humans since the dawn of time. Created by the Celestials, a race of powerful extra-terrestrial cosmic beings who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, the Eternals must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

#Eternals , wow! A lot to unpack. If Marvel movies are a Venn diagram — variations within that overlap — this movie is off the charts. Hands down the most different of any of their films. — Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) October 19, 2021

Written and directed by Oscar winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, with Patrick Burleigh also contributing to the screenplay, Eternals stars a stellar ensemble cast including Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie as the fierce Eternal warrior, Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, the tactical leader of the Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, an Eternal who can shoot cosmic energy projectiles from his hands, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, an Eternal with the gift of super-speed, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, who poses super-intelligence, Salma Hayek as Ajak, the leader of the Eternals, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh, the strongest Eternal.

#Eternals is amazing! Chloé Zhao & company turn in an evocative, emotional, extraordinarily epic superhero film. The ensemble have great chemistry & all get big Movie Moments to showcase their prowess. The naturalism of Ben Davis’ cinematography spotlights characters’ humanity. pic.twitter.com/MjZ2VheJ56 — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) October 19, 2021

The general consensus from these early reactions is that, after more than a decade of Marvel movies and much criticism for each installment feeling the painfully similar to the last, Eternals finally finds a new way in.

Marvel’s #Eternals is spectacularly weird & rich w/ a new MCU mythology that makes it feel separate from everything else. It’s honestly refreshing. There’s a bittersweetness to the film that you feel in its sunset shots - a definite Chloé Zhao touch. It is soulful & thoughtful pic.twitter.com/pIAFAyhJ4D — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) October 19, 2021

In fact, Eternals seemingly tackles more than one well-known MCU fault, with many finding that the movie even allows director Chloé Zhao to put her own stamp on proceedings, something which the franchise has been criticized for not allowing from filmmakers in the past.

With the sweeping visuals by Chloé Zhao and an ensemble filled with actors that feel destined for the MCU, #Eternals is unlike any other Marvel movie. So many great twists and the chemistry of the cast really make this movie one to watch — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) October 19, 2021

These sentiments were shared by many of those lucky enough to attend the Eternals premiere, with one audience member describing the movie as "cinematically beautiful" and calling it "so different from the MCU, like it's own universe."

Just got out of #Eternals. I've never been so invested in a story. It was cinematically beautiful. I was engaged the entire time. There's a lot to ingest but they do such a great job to process it all. This feels so different from the MCU, like it's own universe. I loved it. — Lauraaaahhh!!! A Ghost! ลอร'า 劳拉 (@lsirikul) October 19, 2021

Another even went so far as to describe the Eternals as "not a Marvel movie; it's a Chloé Zhao movie," which certainly suggests that the franchise's newest superhero outing will vastly differentiate itself from what has come before.

#Eternals is perhaps the most ambitious Marvel movie ever made. But the highest compliment I can pay it is that it’s not a Marvel movie; it’s a Chloé Zhao movie. pic.twitter.com/AzlXjJQXVc — Brian Davids (@PickYourBrian) October 19, 2021

Of course, not everyone was so enamoured with Marvel's latest effort, with one critic saying that Eternals "(barely) gets by on scale, a few affable actors and some eventual intrugue [sic]." While far from a scathing reaction, it may cause some fans to temper their expectations a little.

#Eternals flirts with being "just a superhero movie" but (barely) gets by on scale, a few affable actors and some eventual intrugue. At its best, it almost plays like Marvel playing in the DCEU sandbox but coasting on comparatively generic superhero archetypes. pic.twitter.com/Im83hV6sm0 — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) October 19, 2021

The disappointment for some viewers sadly continues, with this critic wondering why, when so many of the elements are so different from the usual MCU fodder, that it still results in super-powered people battling against CGI monsters.

ETERNALS: in style & tone this is easily the least Marvel-like movie in the MCU (it doesn't look like plastic. also, sex happens) & the scale is cosmic in a way that makes the avengers arc feel like a blip. so why is it still just misfit spandex people fighting bad CG for 3 hours — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) October 19, 2021

One viewer also found Eternals to be a disappointing, finding the story to be "an expository convoluted mess" and disagreeing with the majority in claiming that "Chloé Zhao's distinctive style is sadly absent."

Aside from a few dazzling moments & a wonderfully diverse cast, ETERNALS disappointed me. The story is an expository convoluted mess as it jumps through time & multiple continents with an uneven tone. Ramin Djawadi’s score soars but Chloé Zhao’s distinctive style is sadly absent. pic.twitter.com/OXcTw2OYJr — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) October 19, 2021

Whisking with super speed back over to the positive side of things, the praise for Chloé Zhao's visuals continues, as well as how expertly the Eternals handles its epic scope and story.

#Eternals is a whole lot of movie.



It’s shot with a massive scope, looking visually different (and more intimate) than anything else Marvel. It has laughs, great surprises, and heart to go with the gigantic, crowded story it unpacks.



Chloé Zhao has a really unique visual stamp. pic.twitter.com/hSMtwRlabv — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) October 19, 2021

Several early reactions make sure to mention Eternals' secret post credits scenes, which, unlike some MCU stingers, sound like they are well worth staying in your seat for.

#Eternals is probably the most shocking and surprising Marvel movie you’ll see. Many twists and turns. Kumail Nanjiani Is hilarious in every scene. As always, stay to the VERY end. pic.twitter.com/Z3Hm6Vxznx — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) October 19, 2021

While details of what's included in the two post credits scenes remains unknown (for now at least), director Chloé Zhao recently teased their importance to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe saying, "Don't just stay for the first one - also stay for the second one, too. They are equally as important in weight, and both have big surprises for you." Clearly, this pair of post credits additions live up to the hype.

My favorite part of Marvel movies is how they consistently manage to find new ways to tell their stories. #eternals is beautifully shot & looks very different than previous MCU films. Story surprised me with some of the twists & turns. The 2 after the credits scenes are 👏👍🔥 pic.twitter.com/XUgxkBngeX — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) October 19, 2021

Finally, one critic found a lot to love and admire about Eternals, even suggesting that, after all these years and 25 movies, the movie is a sign that things in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are about to change; "The franchise is matured & this is only the beginning of what is possible."

After 25 films Chloe Zhao incredibly took the MCU in an entirely new direction w/ #TheEternals. The franchise is matured & this is only the beginning of what is possible.



An absolutely breathtaking & epic film where @kumailn provides the laughs but @gemma_chan is the heart. — 🍅Jacqueline🍅 (@THATJacqueline) October 19, 2021

Eternals will be released theatrically in the United States on November 5, as part of Phase Four of the MCU, and is one of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's longest installments at 156-minutes (2 hours and 36 minutes). "The story takes place across two time periods," reads an official Disney press release for the movie. "One storyline is set in the past when they operated as a formidable team and a close family unit. The second storyline is in the present, when the group has fractured and split apart, content to live among humans, hiding in plain sight. The prevailing threat of the Deviants, which once again threatens the existence of mankind, means the Eternals need to put their differences aside and regroup."

Eternals is just one of several exciting projects in Marvel's Phase 4. Following the recent martial arts fantasy epic, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Phase 4 includes several sequels that will bring back many of the MCU mainstays. These include Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, The Marvels, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. If that were not already enough palpable excitement, Phase 4 will also have the honor of finally introducing Marvel's beloved superhero family, The Fantastic Four, to the fray.