Marvel has now released our first look at Eternals as part of a new Marvel Studios Celebrates The Movies trailer, which celebrates projects from the past as well as teasing projects in the studio's future. The teaser gives us our first look at director Chloé Zhao's new superhero team, as well as a shot of Angelina Jolie's character, Thena, in action. If you cannot wait to see the footage, skip to the 2:20 mark in the video below.

Due for release later this year, Eternals will introduce audiences to the titular superhero team, a species of immortal aliens from a mysterious, distant planet who first arrived on earth thousands of years ago and have been protecting humans since the dawn of time. Created by the even more mysterious Celestials, a race of powerful extra-terrestrial cosmic beings who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, The Eternals must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts.

Starring an epic ensemble cast including Hollwood icon Angelina Jolie as the fierce Eternal warrior, Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, the tactical leader of the Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, an Eternal who can shoot cosmic energy projectiles from his hands, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, an Eternal with the gift of super-speed, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, who poses super-intelligence, Salma Hayek as Ajak, the leader of the Eternals, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh, the strongest Eternal, the footage gives us our first glimpse at both the characters and even at some of their respective abilities.

Eternals director Chloé Zhao has teased the Marvel movie's unique place within the decade-spanning shared universe, with the project due to open up the MCU to a whole new host of characters and mythos, which is something that the Oscar winning filmmaker cannot wait for audiences to see. "[You can look forward to] getting to know a group of new heroes, falling in love with them and exploring new mythology," she said. "It's a new ride. It's gonna be good. I'm proud of it, and I'm very proud of the cast. I'm excited for everyone to see it."

Zhao is not the first member of the Eternals cast and crew to hype up the movie's individuality within the MCU, with star Salma Hayek recently describing the story as definitely having "its own DNA within the Marvel universe. It is different. It was directed by a woman [Zhao] and we didn't do most of the thing in the studio. They're real locations which is unusual for Marvel. I'm very excited about the film, it definitely has the special vibe to it that is unique. I'm really excited about it and I love my character and I love the cast."

After several delays, Eternals is now scheduled to be released to theaters on November 5, 2021. The movie is just one of several intriguing projects on the Marvel horizon, each of which will bring big changes to the MCU, including the prequel Black Widow, and the sequels Thor: Love and Thunder, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Along with the first footage from Eternals, the Marvel Studios trailer also reveals the official titles two MCU sequels, with Black Panther 2 now confirmed to be called Black Panther Wakanda Forever and Captain Marvel 2 now titled The Marvels.