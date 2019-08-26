Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige has confirmed the long-running rumors about Eternals. Feige says the movie will feature an openly gay character, though he would not reveal who that will be. Tessa Thompson and Joe Russo won't be the only actors to take on the roles of openly gay characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie, which features one of the MCU's most diverse set of actors, wasn't even officially announced until last month at San Diego Comic-Con, so Feige was always shying away from answering questions about it.

In a new interview from over the weekend at the D23 Expo, Kevin Feige was asked about Eternals and the possibility of an openly gay character. "He's married, he's got a family, and that is just part of who he is," said Feige when talking about the mystery superhero. For now, we'll just have to wait and see who it will be. This is a big step for Marvel Studios and the genre of superhero movies as a whole to develop more inclusion.

Eternals is set to star Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari (the MCU's first deaf superhero), Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Angelina Jolie as Thena, and Barry Keoghan as Druig. It was revealed over the weekend that Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is reteaming with Madden as Dane Whitman (a.k.a. Black Knight). Kevin Feige was very happy to deliver that news and says there might be more of Black Knight in the future of the MCU.

The MCU is going in for a big change in the upcoming Phase 4. Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home officially closed out Phase 3 and fans are very interested to see where the story goes from here on out. The cast for Eternals is massive and could end up being a springboard for all sorts of spin-offs in the near future. Then there's the older characters, like Natasha Romanoff, who will kick off Phase 4 with the standalone Black Widow movie. Thor: Love and Thunder will close out Phase 4 at the end of 2021.

Kevin Feige is a busy guy and he's about to get even busier with the addition of the MCU Disney+ shows that are on the way. Much of the weekend was devoted to the television side of things, which saw three more new show announcements. She-Hulk, Ms. Marvel, and Moon Knight are all coming to Disney's upcoming streaming platform, introducing new characters to the MCU at the same time. The weekend brought some big announcements, so consider this the calm before the storm. You can check out the brief interview with Kevin Feige below, thanks to the Good Morning America Twitter account. Feige pops up at the 1:50 mark in the video.