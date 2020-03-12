Marvel's Eternals movie is already seeing backlash over its same-sex kiss. The movie doesn't even hit theaters until the end of the year. We haven't even seen the first official footage and people are already angry about this cosmic MCU adventure containing Marvel's first openly gay superhero. People always have to have something to rally behind, and in this case, it's the Eternals movie and a scene that nobody has even seen yet.

A petition from a group called One Million Moms nearing 20,000 signatures is trying to raise awareness about Eternals to let everyone know they will not support it. "There have been numerous attempts by the entertainment industry to indoctrinate families with the LGBTQ agenda discretely and now more overtly," says the petition. The petition will be delivered to Marvel Studios in the next few weeks to make sure these particular voices are heard. You can read the mission statement in its entirety below.

"I do not agree with the LGBTQ agenda you are pushing on families in the upcoming movie The Eternals. Unless Marvel removes the gay superhero and same-sex kiss, my family will not watch this film. I will urge all my friends to do the same. Marvel has left conservatives no other choice but to avoid The Eternals."

Marvel Studios has yet to respond to the Eternals same-sex kiss petition and they likely will not. The studio had to have known this kind of thing was going to happen, but they probably really don't care. 20,000 people signing a signature is like firing a pistol at Captain Marvel, meaning it really isn't going to amount to much when all is said in done.

While a petition isn't going to have any effect on the Eternals at the box office, the coronavirus just might. Though the movie isn't scheduled to hit theaters until November, it could see its release date changed to next year if things keep moving as rapidly as they have been this week. Marvel Studios and Disney may end up having to postpone Black Widow, which will then more than likely take the Eternals November spot. This has not been confirmed, but it certainly is possible, even though Disney has been adamant about not moving release dates.

As the coronavirus continues to spread, it reminds people that there are a lot worse things to worry about. Is two men kissing in the Eternals movie all that bad when a disease is currently targeting the world? Probably not. People are going to remember the coronavirus, not some petition by the One Million Moms with 20,000 signatures. With that being said, stranger things have happened. You can head over to the One Million Moms website and join their crusade if you agree about boycotting the Eternals movie and Marvel Studios for the foreseeable future.