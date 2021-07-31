While it is possible Marvel will soon start running out of actors who have not appeared in one of their movies, Eternals star Gemma Chan has gained the rare honor of starring as two different characters within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While there are still some out there waiting for their call up to the biggest evolving story in cinema history, Chan's role in Eternals is her second after previously appearing in Captain Marvel, albeit under a blue skin.

Speaking to 'Empire', Chan revealed how a meeting with Kevin Feige while on the promotional trail for Crazy Rich Asians, led to a new crack at the Marvel whip following what she assumed to have been her dalliance with the MCU back in 2019.

"I feel very lucky to have been welcomed back into the MCU so quickly after my first appearance; the reception has been very warm. I feel fortunate because we had a lot of crossover in the crew between the two films so there was continuity in that sense, but these are completely different projects, in completely different times, the characters are different."

In Captain Marvel, Gemma Chan appeared as Minn-Erva, a blue skinned villain who was part of the Kree Starforce, led by Jude Law. Of course, coming up against Brie Larson's Captain Marvel was never going to end well, and Chan's character didn't make it to the end of the movie, seemingly meaning that her time in the Marvel world was over. This time around looks more positive for Chan, appearing on the side of good playing Sersi, a character that, like much about the film, we know very little about, but who Marvel boss Feige said in an interview with 'Variety' was "lead character in the film." As we know with many lead actors, this is usually a solid guarantee of at least a couple of other appearances in the franchise in the future.

Gaining a second bite of the Marvel cherry, especially so soon after her first appearance, should make Chan feel special. She joins the very small rank of actors who have portrayed more than one Marvel character on screen, which includes Chris Evans, who entered and left the MCU as Captain America, but a decade earlier played The Human Torch in Fantastic Four series, and upcoming star of Blade Mahershala Ali, who appeared in the TV series of Luke Cage as Cornell "Cottonmouth" Stokes.

While there is virtually nothing being given away about Eternals, there is a huge expectation on the movie to provide a pivotal moment within Phase Four of the MCU when it arrives in November. The first trailer broke records with its viewing numbers, and despite being intentionally vague, it has built up the hype for the movie that will only continue to grow as we see the first Phase Four movies arrive in cinemas over the next few months. Where many worried how Marvel would manage to keep the energy going after its draining Infinity War and Endgame installments in the Avengers franchise, so far, there doesn't seem to be any sign of a dip in those who just want to see the MCU back on the big screen after a pandemic induced hiatus. Eternals arrives in theaters on November 5, 2021.