We now have our first look at Game of Thrones star Kit Harington in Eternals. On Monday, Marvel Studios released a new poster and Eternals teaser trailer for the superhero movie ahead of its premiere in theaters in November. Featuring a large ensemble cast, Eternals will mark Harington's debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Dane Whitman, the man who becomes Black Knight. If you missed it, you can see a look at him in the new trailer below.

"Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now."



Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' #Eternals and experience it in theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/ey0ZMWRzF9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 24, 2021

This might change when Eternals premieres, but Harington is currently best known for his long-running role as Jon Snow on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. Another member of the Eternals ensemble, Richard Madden, also starred on Game of Thrones as Jon Snow's half-brother Robb Stark. Harington also voiced Eret in How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World and will appear on HBO Max's Friends reunion special on May 27.

When the news of Harington's casting was announced at D23 Expo in 2019, Kevin Feige suggested Black Knight could become a franchise role for the actor. Speaking of Harington's role with Good Morning America, Feige explained, "He's a really amazing actor, and this part came up in the Eternals film that we're doing... We were so happy when he agreed to join, and it is a part that could perhaps grow into something else in the future."

"I went from a brilliant play which sort of kickstarted my career and Game of Thrones came along and that lasted ten years. As Game of Thrones finished, Marvel came along and so what I'm really excited about is getting involved in a new world and in a new universe," Harington also said of his Eternals casting at Ace Comic-Con 2019, via ComicBook.com.

He added: "Coming here, I can see just how passionate people are about this world. This is the first time I've met people on that level about Marvel and I'm just thrilled. It's a whole new chapter and a whole new character to start thinking about. Without saying too much at all, on the surface, [Black Knight] can look like Jon Snow in the comics but there is actually a lot to be done that is different."

Eternals is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), who co-wrote the script with Patrick Burleigh. Along with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman and Madden as Ikaris, the movie stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Kevin Feige and Nate Moore produced.

Harington will be featured on Friends: The Reunion just days from now when it premieres on HBO Max on May 27. The actor's run as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones is also available to watch on the streamer. Meanwhile, Harington's fans can look forward to seeing his debut in the MCU as Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight, when Eternals premieres in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. The new trailer comes to us via Marvel Studios.