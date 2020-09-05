A new Eternals leak is providing us with our best look yet at Salma Hayek's Ajak character. Marvel Studios originally planned to have the movie out in theaters in November, but that obviously isn't happening anymore. The long-awaited project will now open in early 2021, which means the merchandise that was originally planned, well in advance, is still being made. Action figures are where a lot of leaks come from when it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, and Eternals appears to be no different.

So far, we haven't seen too much of Salma Hayek's Ajak in an official capacity. Footage from Eternals was shown off late last year at CCXP in Brazil, but it was never officially released online. Concept art for the movie was shown at last year's D23, which showed off the suit that Hayek is wearing in a new Marvel Legends action figure leak. With that being said, this is new and there are some subtle tweaks from the concept art.

Marvel’s Eternals cast on stage at D23 with new concept art behind them! pic.twitter.com/1HSpLplm52 — Let’s Talk Eternals! (@eternalsupdates) August 24, 2019

One of the key differences between the Eternals concept art from last year and our new look at Salma Hayek is her helmet, which is rather large. While it's hard to read, the back of the action figure box states that Ajak is "The Spiritual Leader of the Eternals. She can heal others and can communicate with the Celestials." The description is then written out in four other languages. Eternals features a new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They are ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

In addition to Salma Hayek, Eternals also stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Gemma Chan as Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Kit Harrington was later cast as Dane Whitman. Since the movie was due to hit theaters in a few short months, MCU fans are hoping that the first official trailer will be released in the coming weeks.

Marvel Studios was supposed to release the standalone Black Widow movie back in May. However, that was not able to happen, so it has taken over the Eternals release date in November. As of this writing, the movie is still on schedule to open in theaters, as Disney and Marvel Studios seem adamant about making it available on the big screen, as opposed to a hybrid streaming release like Mulan. Eternals will open in February 2021, as long as all goes well, which means that some more action figure and other promotional leaks will likely happen between now and then. You can check out the leaked images above, thanks to the Eternals News Twitter account. The topper art comes from @carlosgzz03 on Twitter.