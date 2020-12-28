Merchandise from Marvel's Eternals movie has provided us with a new look at Ikaris and Sersi. Had 2020 gone as planned, the movie would have opened in theaters back in November and Black Widow would have opened back in May. However, that did not end up happening and now both movies are on track to open next year, with the Natasha Romanoff installment up first. As for Eternals, Marvel Cinematic Universe fans are going to have to wait until November 2021.

In Eternals, Sersi is played by Gemma Chan, while Ikaris is played by Richard Madden, who is best-known for his role as Robb Stark in HBO's Game of Thrones. Today, we have a better look at both Sersi and Ikaris in their full armored suits, thanks to a t-shirt design leak. It's pretty amazing that more art from the long-awaited movie hasn't found its way online yet, especially considering the fact that the movie was already supposed to have opened in theaters. There have been some leaks here and there, but these t-shirts provide a pretty decent idea of what MCU fans can expect when the movie finally arrives in late 2021.

Ikaris is described as "Gentle, charismatic and exemplary" and "in addition to flying, has super strength and casts rays of cosmic energy through his eyes." Obviously, no plot details have been revealed, except for what Marvel Studios has released to the public. The Eternals movie features an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

MCU fans are still waiting to see the first official footage from the Eternals movie. Most fans assumed that we were going to see some during the Disney investors meeting from a few weeks ago, but they decided to keep a lid on any footage and instead spoke about a number of new shows coming to Disney+, along with the long-awaited announcement of the Fantastic Four movie, which will be directed by Spider-Man: Far From Home helmer Jon Watts.

Eternals stars Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena. Kit Harrington was later cast as Dane Whitman and not a whole lot is known about his character. While we wait for more information, you can check out the new images of Ikaris and Sersi above, thanks to the Eternals Brasil Twitter account.