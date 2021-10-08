Marvel and Disney really like to do things big, I mean very big. From movies to storylines as well as when it comes to marketing. And the next movie to hit the big screen, Eternals, just got a lot bigger. In a brand new Lexus TV commercial, Marvel has partnered with the car company for an early look at Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo. It's directed by the Russo brothers, who helmed other Marvel films including, Avengers: Endgame one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

In the two-minute piece, Kingo has to solve a very human problem before he can join the epic Super Hero battle happening downtown-finding a safe parking spot for his new Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance, the most powerful IS ever, with a 472-horsepower naturally aspirated V8 engine.

"Some things are worth preserving at all costs. If you're Kingo in Marvel Studios' Eternals, played by Kumail Nanjiani, this includes your gleaming new Lexus IS 500 sports sedan. As the exclusive automotive partner of Marvel Studios' Eternals, Lexus debuts a marketing campaign today with a long-form video titled Parking Spot."

Marvel Studios is taking it's movies to a new level with the Eternals. This film focuses on a new team (well actually very old) of Super Heroes who have lived on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, a tragedy brings them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, who made Oscar history as the first woman of color to win the Academy Award for best director. In addition to Kumail Nanjiani, the film stars Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee and Kit Harrington. Marvel Studios' Eternals hits U.S. theaters on November 5th, 2021.

"There's a natural synergy between Marvel Studios and Lexus. We both go all-in to deliver amazing experiences," said Vinay Shahani, Lexus vice president of marketing. "We're incredibly excited to team up with Marvel Studios' 'Eternals' to showcase our very own superhero, the first-ever V8 IS 500, which ushers in a new Lexus F SPORT Performance Line."

"We're thrilled to partner with Lexus to give viewers an early look at one of our new heroes, Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo, in action. Lexus' creative campaign is appropriately epic, delivering the same combination of action, spectacle, and humor our fans will see in the film," said Mindy Hamilton, SVP, Global Partnership Marketing at Marvel Studios.

"Parking Spot" was helmed by directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo. The brothers have directed four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, including one of the highest-grossing films of all time, Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame." Viewers who pay close attention to "Parking Spot" will notice a few Marvel Cinematic Universe Easter eggs. In order to achieve the level of VFX viewers expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Lexus enlisted the Oscar-winning visual effects company Framestore. This is clearly not your average car commercial. Which makes a lot of sense because the movie is so new and unique to Marvel.

"Parking Spot" will headline the high-profile marketing campaign, set to appear in a wide range of media placements, from special events to Lexus dealerships. A 30-second version of the spot will air on cable and in sports, as well as during college football, NHL and soccer. In addition to broadcast, the campaign includes advanced TV, digital and social. The Lexus LS 500 flagship sedan and the all-new NX luxury crossover will make appearances in the film.

This film is a huge point for not only Marvel but expanding the MCU into the next phase. As more characters are introduced we learn just how small our planet really is in the big picture and what is out beyond the stars. ake a look for yourself and see what Easter eggs you can split for yourself.