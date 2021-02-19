Eternals director Chloé Zhao has teased the Marvel movie's unique place within the decade-spanning shared universe. The Eternals movie will open up the MCU to a whole new host of characters and mythos, which is something that Zhao cannot wait for audiences to see.

"[You can look forward to] getting to know a group of new heroes, falling in love with them and exploring new mythology. It's a new ride. It's gonna be good. I'm proud of it, and I'm very proud of the cast. I'm excited for everyone to see it."

Due for release later this year, Eternals will introduce audiences to the titular Eternals, a species of immortal aliens from a mysterious, distant planet who first arrived on earth thousands of years ago and have been protecting humans since the dawn of time. Created by the even more mysterious Celestials, a race of powerful extra-terrestrial cosmic beings who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, The Eternals must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts.

Zhao is not the first member of the Eternals cast and crew to hype up the movie's individuality within the MCU, with star Salma Hayek recently evealing that the story "definitely has its own DNA within the Marvel universe. It is different. It was directed by a woman [Zhao] and we didn't do most of the thing in the studio. They're real locations which is unusual for Marvel. I'm very excited about the film, it definitely has the special vibe to it that is unique. I'm really excited about it and I love my character and I love the cast."

Nomadland director Chloé Zhao is stepping behind the camera for her first big budget superhero outing and has amassed quite the cast for her MCU debut. Eternals stars an epic ensemble including Hollwood icon Angelina Jolie as the fierce Eternal warrior, Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, the tactical leader of the Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, an Eternal who can shoot cosmic energy projectiles from his hands, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, an Eternal with the gift of super-speed, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, who poses super-intelligence, Salma Hayek as Ajak, the leader of the Eternals, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh, the strongest Eternal and partner of Jolie's Thena.

The movie also features Lia McHugh as Sprite, who has the appearance of a 12-year-old child and can project lifelike illusions, Gemma Chan as Sersi, an Eternal with an affinity for humankind, Barry Keoghan as Druig, who can use cosmic energy to control the minds of others and who has become distant from the rest of the Eternals, and Game of Thrones' Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, a human warrior who wields a mystical sword.

Eternals is scheduled to be released to theaters on November 5, 2021. The movie is just one of several intriguing projects on the Marvel horizon including the prequel Black Widow, the sequels Thor: Love and Thunder, Spider-Man 3, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the latter of which just recruited composer Danny Elfman to craft the score, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. This comes to us from ET Online.