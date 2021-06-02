This newly released Eternals merchandise may have offered some explanation as to where Marvel's next superhero team have been hiding out all this time. According to this official description for a tie-in wall calendar, the superpowered beings would have had a pretty long commute had they decided to assist The Avengers with one of the many potentially world-ending events that have plagued the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

— ETERNALS (@Eternalsupdate) May 31, 2021

"Living on Saturn's moon, Titan, the Eternals protect Earth from the Deviants - and all other forms of cosmic evil. This much-anticipated next big blockbuster from the Marvel Cinematic Universe is sure to have fans clamoring for more."

The recent Eternals trailer for Marvel's next foray into cosmic super-heroics had fans quickly wondering where on Earth the characters have been since the MCU's beginning, and why they have been absent during the various astronomical threats posed by the likes of Loki, Ultron and Thanos. The footage even shows that the Eternals are aware of the MCU goings on, name-dropping both Iron Man and Captain Rogers, leaving fans to question why they had never gotten involved before, particularly when half the universe were blipped out of existence.

It sounds like this will be explained through having the Eternals live off-world on Titan, the largest moon of Saturn. Alongside this, the description suggests that the Eternals have a crucial task that they are unable to ever take their eyes off, protecting Earth from the villains known as Deviants, which would therefore render them incapable of getting involved in any other superhero activities. While the explanation could end up being somewhat contrived, this type of reasoning has now become paramount as the MCU continues to grow and expand.

The Eternals living on Titan is also sure to raise a few eyebrows among Marvel fans, as this was also the name of the home world of The Mad Titan, Thanos. While it is likely that these are two different places (Thanos' planet appeared to be outside of our solar system), Thanos does have links to the Eternals, and carries the Deviant gene, meaning that they already failed quite spectacularly in preventing one of the Deviants from wreaking havoc. Hmm. Perhaps it is this failure that leads to them deciding to come to Earth, leading to some of the seemingly Earth-bound scenes glimpsed in the recent trailer.

Eternals is written and directed by Oscar winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao, with Patrick Burleigh also contributing to the screenplay. The movie stars an ensemble cast including Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena, with Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman AKA Black Knight.

The first trailer for Marvel's Eternals hit eyeballs everywhere last month, becoming an instant hit and generating an almighty 77 million views on its first day. Clearly, audiences are more than ready to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the big screen, and hopefully this explanation will be enough, allowing fans to forgive the superhero team for not stepping in sooner.

Eternals is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 5, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This comes to us from Twitter user @Eternalsupdate.