Angelina Jolie is reportedly in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sources close to the matter say that the Academy Award winning actress and humanitarian could be starring in The Eternals. The movie is based on Jack Kirby's characters and is set to be directed by Chloe Zhao. Zhao is directing the MCU project from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. This would not be the first time that Jolie has been a part of a comic book movie.

In 2007, Angelina Jolie starred in the 2007 adaptation of Mark Millar's Wanted. Now, it looks like she is very close to signing on to The Eternals, which will take place in the MCU's upcoming Phase 4 and be her first superhero movie. The next MCU phase will be kicked off this summer with the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home. Details about The Eternals are obviously being kept under wraps for the time being, but it is believed that one aspect of the project will be a love story between "Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans." It's assumed that Angelina Jolie is wanted for the Sersi role, as this is the main female character in the intial Eternals line-up.

The Eternals is about near-immortal beings the Eternals and their much larger villains, the Deviants, who were created by the cosmic beings called Celestials. The Celestials conducted experiments on human beings, which ended up creating new immortal races. However, it is unclear what the movie will exactly be about and what comic storyline that it will loosely follow. Phase 4 of the MCU will reportedly be on the cosmic side of things with Captain Marvel leading the charge.

The cosmic aspect of the MCU's Phase 4 was originally talked about by Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director James Gunn, who was recently just reinstated. Gunn made it seem like the Guardians and himself were going to play a large role in setting this new era up, but Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently said that those comments weren't exactly accurate and may have been taken out of context. Whatever the case may be, it certainly looks like MCU Phase 4 is going to take us to space and the Guardians of the Galaxy would be the perfect franchise to kick that off with another possible Captain Marvel movie.

As for Angelina Jolie, she is no stranger to working with Disney. She is coming back for the upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, so taking a trip to the MCU won't be too big of a deal for the actress. However, this will certainly be a big deal for Marvel Studios and the future of the MCU. Jolie is one of the biggest actresses on the planet and is sure to bring a lot of attention to The Eternals, if she ends up hopping on board. This is a developing story and more news is expected to drop soon. The Hollywood Reporter was the first to announce The Eternals casting news.