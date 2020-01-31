A rushed hardcover edition of Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr.'s Eternals may hint at the upcoming movie's storyline. Marvel Comics is pushing the release forward of the stories by Gaiman and Romita for a July release. The Marvel Cinematic Universe journey hits theaters at the end of the year. In addition to getting some non-comic reading MCU fans up to speed about the mysterious characters, the special edition could very well tie into the movie's plot, though it won't be giving too much away.

Marvel Studios has been great with their big screen adaptations from the source material. While stories are based on certain comic book runs, they're usually a combination of stories to make for better storytelling on the screen, while making sure that comic book fans don't know exactly what's going to happen. With that being said, there isn't a whole lot of information about their upcoming Eternals movie, aside from the fact that it stars Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington, Don Lee, Gemma Chan, and Kumail Nanjiani

We also know that the movie will be the most sci-fi out of the whole MCU, so Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr.'s Eternals story from 2006 seems like an obvious jumping off point. The story is more cohesive than anything that came before and it also finds the heroes on Earth, unaware of their superhero powers. However, that all changes when the Deviants wake up the Dreaming Celestial. Due to this disturbance, certain members of our heroes unite in order to alert others with wiped memories to remember the past and take on a new threat.

Thanks to the official synopsis for Eternals, we know that the heroes have been living on Earth for more than 7,000 years. We could see some characters go on a journey to assemble the rest of the crew to prepare for battle. This would certainly make for an interesting storyline that director Chloe Zao and Marvel Studios are working towards being something original. As for specifics, we really don't have any just yet since the leaked set photos haven't really told us much about the movie.

With the standalone Black Widow movie on the way, it will be the first of the MCU's Phase 4. This will usher in the new phase with a familiar character for fans, while Eternals will be the second big screen installment, which will introduce the world to some new Marvel characters who have only been shown on comic book pages until now. With the movie not set to hit theaters until November, it will likely be a while before we see the first footage, so getting up to date on the new hardcover edition of Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr.'s Eternals story will be a good idea. The Eternals update was first revealed by Newsarama.