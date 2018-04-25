Marvel Studios is the early stages of developing The Eternals movie for phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, according to Kevin Feige. The Eternals aren't as well-known as other Marvel Comics characters, but they do include a pretty famous member, who just happens to be starring in Infinity War, which opens this week. Thanos is now the most well-known of The Eternals, so it makes sense that talks of bringing them into the MCU are beginning at this time.

The Eternals were created in 1976 by Jack Kirby and made their first appearance in The Eternals #1 in July of 1976. The characters were created by the Celestials as offshoot of the human race with accelerated evolution. The Eternals were initially created to guard Earth and given the genetic potential to mentally manipulate limited quantities of cosmic energy. In addition to accelerated evolution, the characters have a much longer lifespan than normal humans. As for the Thanos connection, The Eternals ended up on Titan, one of the moons of Saturn and home to Thanos.

In a new interview, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige revealed that The Eternals movie is one of the "many many things we are actively beginning to have creative discussions about." The movie is in the very early stages of development for inclusion in phase 4 of the MCU. According to Feige, the studio is looking into whether or not it's worth it to make the movie in the near future. The Eternals is one of many properties that is being discussed to be brought into the next phase, which will reportedly focus on the more cosmic side of Marvel Comics. Feige had this to say about phase 4 of the MCU.

"Those are the five things that are taking up 90 percent of our time, but there's 10 percent we're starting to go, What's going to be best? And some of that is you can take cues from everything we've done in the 22 movies before those - which is sequels to existing characters, new interpretation of existing characters and trying whole new swings with stuff that most people never heard of. So, there are writers coming in on lots of different projects and lots of different ideas. And you'll only start to hear more and more of it."

Marvel Studios is currently focused on wrapping up phase 3 of the MCU with Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp, Captain Marvel, and Avengers 4. That being said, it has been reported that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be the movie to usher in the next phase of the MCU. It isn't clear where Marvel wants to take The Eternals, but the news that the property is being discussed at all is huge news for hardcore Marvel devotees.

As for right now, Marvel is busy promoting Infinity War, which opens this week, dodging spoiler questions as well as even more questions about the upcoming Avengers 4. And up next comes Ant-Man and the Wasp, opening this July. Marvel Studios has certainly got their work cut out for themselves for the next foreseeable future. You can read more about the possible inclusion of The Eternals into the MCU at The Wrap.