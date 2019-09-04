Eternals will feature a miniature Game of Thrones reunion when it hits theaters in 2020. Richard Madden and Kit Harington are both starring in the movie and Madden is incredibly happy to be working with Harington again. Before the D23 Expo, the news had leaked that Harington was in negotiations to play a mystery role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were quick to speculate about who exactly he was playing, though a lot of people skipped right over Eternals.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige walked out on the D23 stage and announced that Kit Harington had joined the cast of Eternals as Black Knight. Obviously, MCU fans were happy, but Game of Thrones fans were even more excited because of the reunion between Richard Madden and Harington. Madden had this to say when asked about the casting backstage at D23.

"It's brilliant. It's been about 10 years since we've worked together, I think. So we've moved on a bit onto different things, so I'm really excited to get back on set."

Richard Madden starred on HBO's Game of Thrones as Robb Stark from 2011 to 2013, while Kit Harington's Jon Snow made it to the very end of the series. Some would argue that though Madden was on the show less, he received a better deal for avoiding fan backlash at the end.

While backstage at D23, Madden's Eternals costar Don Lee asked, "He was your brother, right?" This led Salma Hayek to yell, "Half-brother! Fake brother!" Stark and Snow were raised as half-brothers, though they were technically cousins, so Hayek wasn't too far off in her answer to Lee. Regardless, Madden is happy to reunite with Harington for Eternals.

In Eternals, Richard Madden is playing Ikaris. The actor was recently interviewed at the British GQ Men of the Year Awards and was asked about the openly gay character in the movie. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently confirmed that the upcoming movie will feature an openly gay superhero. Marvel Studios is putting together a pretty diverse cast for the Phase 4 movie. Madden explains.

"I think it's hugely important, just the cast is so diverse. I'm a white male actor and not in the majority of this cast. I'm the minority, which is important in terms of diversity in filmmaking. I think Marvel are really at the forefront of that."

Eternals hits theaters on November 6th, 2020. Were still pretty far away from the movie hitting theaters, but pre-production is already underway with principal photography expected to begin soon. When Angelina Jolie was recently asked about the movie, she claimed it was all still very much a surprise for her and the rest of the cast when it came time to hearing about new members joining, including Kit Harington. But, she is excited to get a chance to work with him. This just goes to show how hard Marvel Studios works to keep their secrets. The brief interview with Richard Madden was originally conducted by Entertainment Weekly.