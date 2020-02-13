Eternals actor Haaz Sleiman has revealed some new information about Marvel's first openly gay couple. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige confirmed last summer that the upcoming movie was going to feature the studios' first same-sex romance. The news was met with excitement from Marvel Cinematic Universe fans who have been wishing for more inclusion in their favorite movies. According to Sleiman, everything worked out very naturally on the set.

In a new interview, Haaz Sleiman talked about the Eternals project, which just recently wrapped production. While many assumed that Game of Thrones star Richard Madden was playing Marvel's first openly gay superhero, that isn't the case. Instead, it's Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos character. Sleiman had this to say about his on-screen relationship with Henry.

"I just shot a Marvel film with the first openly gay superhero, the Eternals. I'm married to the gay superhero Phastos, played by Atlanta's Brian Tyree Henry, and we represent a gay family and have a child."

The Brian Tyree Henry news was confirmed over the summer when some lucky fans at the CCXP 2019 expo saw the first Eternals footage. Henry was shown holding hands with Haaz Sleiman and a child was present, representing their family. Sleiman was asked if the movie will feature a same-sex kissing scene, to which he confirmed. Sleiman explains.

"Oh, yeah, absolutely, and it's a beautiful, very moving kiss. Everyone cried on set. For me it's very important to show how loving and beautiful a queer family can be. Brian Tyree Henry is such a tremendous actor and brought so much beauty into this part, and at one point I saw a child in his eyes, and I think it's important for the world to be reminded that we in the queer community were all children at one point. We forget that because we're always depicted as sexual or rebellious. We forget to connect on that human part."

Even though we have some more information on Brian Tyree Henry's Phastos character, we still know very little about Eternals. Kumail Nanjiani has said that it will be the most sci-fi out of anything that Marvel Studios has released thus far. With that being said, now that production has wrapped, it's only a matter of time before we get to see the first official footage from the movie.

With Black Widow hitting theaters in May, we'll likely see the first Eternals footage around that time, if not sooner. The movie doesn't open in theaters until the end of the year, so Marvel Studios has plenty of time to prepare the first trailer and finish up all of the visual effects. There might still need to be some reshoots, but that is unclear at this time. You can check out the rest of the interview with Haaz Sleiman over at New Now Next.