Thanks to the first footage from Marvel's Eternals, we now have some idea of what Lauren Ridloff's super-speed powered Makkari will look like in live action. The Walking Dead and Sound of Metal star will debut in the movie as the MCU's first deaf superhero, who's cosmic power of super-speed creates sonic booms which she is not affected by.

Lauren Ridloff, who was born deaf, has previously declared her excitement over joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as starring as the franchise's first deaf hero. The actress will bring some of her real-life experiences to the world of the MCU and represent the community in the realm of the comic book movie genre. "I am more thrilled than overwhelmed about being given the opportunity to represent the deaf community," she said. "I'm very thrilled about that - just to bring in that storyline within the MCU. I think there's plenty of room for more stories like that."

Ridloff's member of the Eternals, Makkari, who is not deaf in the comics, is often the central character who kicks off the story, meaning that Ridloff is likely to be integral of the upcoming big screen adaptation. She will not be the lead however, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige recently revealing that that role belongs to Gemma Chan. "So for Sersi, for instance - and if there was a lead in this ensemble, it is Sersi, it is Gemma Chan - we looked at and read all sorts of women for that part," Feige revealed. "And ended up really believing that Gemma was best for it. And thankfully, she's proven that to be the case in the final movie."

Eternals picks up following the events of last year's comic book blockbuster event, Avengers: Endgame. The Eternals are a species of immortal aliens from a distant planet who arrived on earth thousands of years ago and have been protecting humans since the dawn of time. Created by the Celestials, a race of powerful extra-terrestrial cosmic beings who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, The Eternals must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Eternals is directed by Oscar winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao with a screenplay by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The movie stars an epic ensemble cast alongside Ridloff including Hollwood icon Angelina Jolie as the fierce Eternal warrior, Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, the tactical leader of the Eternals, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, an Eternal who can shoot cosmic energy projectiles from his hands, an Eternal with the gift of super-speed, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, who poses super-intelligence, Salma Hayek as Ajak, the leader of the Eternals, and Don Lee as Gilgamesh, the strongest Eternal.

After several delays, Eternals is now scheduled to be released to theaters on November 5, 2021. The movie is just one of several intriguing projects in Marvel's Phase 4, each of which will bring big changes to the MCU, including the prequel Black Widow, and the sequels Thor: Love and Thunder, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Along with the first footage from Eternals, Marvel Studios' Phase 4 sizzle reel also revealed the official titles two MCU sequels, with Black Panther 2 now confirmed to be called Black Panther Wakanda Forever and Captain Marvel 2 now titled The Marvels. The footage of Makkari comes courtesy of Marvel.