Audiences still have a to wait a little while to see what Marvel's Eternals is all about, but it is very possible that we just got our first glimpse at the movie's teaser poster courtesy of actor and The Eternals star Ma Dong-seok. Posting an image on social media, Ma Dong-seok, also known as Don Lee, showed off the trailer he had during the movie's shoot in London, as well as his welcome letter from Marvel Studios, and, potentially, a poster for The Eternals.

Though the image is rather small, it looks like the first poster will feature the titular group standing together with what is possibly a giant, Celestial face behind them. Of course, it is quite hard to tell exactly what the image shows but based on the usual Marvel-fare it is likely that this will be the case.

Eternals picks up following the events of last year's Avengers: Endgame. The Eternals, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. Dong-seok Ma will be portraying the Eternals warrior known as Gilgamesh in the movie. In the original run of The Eternals, Gilgamesh was known as the Forgotten One, whose superhuman strength combined with his fighting skills make him one of the greatest combatants in the Marvel Universe.

Eternals is being directed by Chloé Zhao with a screenplay by Matthew and Ryan Firpo. The movie stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Angelina Jolie as Thena, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Gemma Chan as Sersi and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight.

Eternals will further explore the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with actress Lia McHugh, who plays the Eternal called Sprite, recently teased the epic scope of the movie. "Oh my gosh, every day was a surprise. It was completely insane," she said speaking with ComicBook.com about her role. "The budget and the [production] level, they're so extravagant on so many things, and the people I've worked with were amazing. I had the greatest time in London. I got to explore so much and travel, like the Canary Islands and shot on cliffs and on volcanoes. It was the experience of a lifetime."

Next on the MCU agenda though is the long-delayed Black Widow, which will provide some insight into the origins of one of the founding Avengers. At birth, the Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanova, is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative. Now, Natasha Romanoff finds herself alone and forced to confront a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Romanoff must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Following several delays, Black Widow is now due for release on 6 November 2020, while Eternals will hit theaters on February 12, 2021. This comes to us from Ma Dong-seok's Instagram account.