Eternals is getting ready to begin production. To tease the occasion, actress Salma Hayek posted an image of herself and Kit Harington together. Game of Thrones is arguably one of the best shows to ever hit the small screen and Hayek can count herself as a massive fan of the HBO series.

Salma Hayek posted the picture on social media with a caption that reads: "I can't believe that I'm working with Jon Snow! Kit you're the best!!!"

Kit Harington is looking a lot different from his days as Jon Snow on Game of Thrones. The long hair and beard are gone, giving us a glimpse of what he might look like in Eternals. Salma Hayek is playing Ajak, the leader of the group, while Harington is playing Dane Whitman, also known as the Black Knight from Marvel Comics. Ajak is a male character in the comics, but Marvel Studios has decided to do a gender swap for the big screen adaptation.

Before it was officially announced at the D23 Expo a few weeks ago, it was rumored that Kit Harington was in talks to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Game of Thrones fans were ecstatic to learn that the actor was reuniting with his former co-star Richard Madden. Madden is playing Ikaris in Eternals, who is basically immortal. Madden recently revealed that he was excited to be working with Harington again, noting that he can't wait for the cameras to start rolling.

Angelina Jolie is also a part of the Eternals cast. She is playing Thena and has been doing a lot of training to prepare for the project. "I'm having to do so much training because she's so positive and healthy... I often feel like it's not going to work but you've got to push yourself," says the actress. Some of her training revolves around taking her kids to their own martial arts classes and she claims she has been "jumping" into all of those classes too. Regardless, she is ready to join the MCU for a chance at taking everything in a new direction with a focus on new characters.

Silicon Valley star Kumail Nanjiani started dieting and training at the beginning of the year, which led to speculation that he was joining Eternals when it was revealed that he was in talks with Marvel Studios. The actor kept quiet about the situation, but was very happy when it was finally announced at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. While he can freely talk about being involved in the movie, he obviously cannot say anything about it, due to the way Marvel Studios keeps all of their secrets. Regardless, there is a lot of hype for the movie, which will show off a different side of the MCU. While we wait to see what that looks like, you can check out Salma Hayek's Instagram post with Kit Harington below.