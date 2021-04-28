Gemma Chan's Sersi stands out as the lead in Eternals, the upcoming superhero movie coming this winter from Marvel Studios, according to Marvel head Kevin Feige. Directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Chloé Zhao (Nomadland), the movie features an ensemble cast of a variety of characters. It is scheduled to be released in November as a part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Speaking about the movie in a new interview with Variety, Feige addressed some of the changes in the story during the transition of Eternals from the comic books to the big screen. Along with this came changing some major aspects of certain characters. As Kevin Feige explains, this was a part of the plan from the start with executive producer Nate Moore in particular really pushing for these changes.

"Well, the notion of switching up the genders, sexualities and ethnicities of the characters from the comics, was baked in initially - that was part of what Nate Moore was really advocating for in moving Eternals to the top of the list for us to start working on. When it came to casting, that also did affect it. There were some characters that we change from male to female, there were some characters that we knew how we were altering them from the books."

From there, Kevin Feige explains how with Gemma Chan, the actress had simply emerged as the best person for the part of Sersi after a variety of women had tested for it.

"But then also it came down to casting. So for Sersi, for instance - and if there was a lead in this ensemble, it is Sersi, it is Gemma Chan - we looked at and read all sorts of women for that part. And ended up really believing that Gemma was best for it. And thankfully, she's proven that to be the case in the final movie."

Written by Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo, Eternals picks up after the events of Avengers: Endgame. It follows the Eternals, an immortal alien race created by the Celestials who have secretly lived on Earth for thousands of years, as they reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. It is based on the characters from Marvel Comics created by Jack Kirby.

Along with Chan as Sersi, Eternals stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, and Barry Keoghan as Druig. Haaz Sleiman, Ozer Ercan, and Zain Al Rafeea are also featured.

Chloé Zhao, the movie's director, is more valuable than ever after Sunday night's broadcast of the 93rd Annual Academy Awards. At the event, the filmmaker took in the wins for both Best Picture and Best Director for her work on the acclaimed movie Nomadland. This news must certainly help Feige and Marvel Studios realize they went with the right person in Zhao to direct Eternals. Eternalsis set to be released in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021. This news comes to us from Variety.