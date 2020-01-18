The first looks at Kumail Nanjiani and Lia McHugh from Marvel's Eternals movie have been revealed. The project has been shooting for the last handful of months and we've seen quite a few unofficial behind-the-scenes images. However, the story is very much under wraps, just like any Marvel Cinematic Universe fans would guess. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige officially announced the movie during San Diego Comic-Con last summer to an incredibly enthusiastic crowd, which easily stole the thunder from everybody during the entire weekend.

Kumail Nanjiani recently unveiled his new Eternals physique with a shirtless image on social media, which caught more than just the attention of Silicon Valley and MCU fans. Popular adult website PornHub now uses that image to promote their Muscular Men category. With that being said, Nanjiani is fully clothed in our latest look at the movie. His Kingo character appears to be leaving since he has his bags packed. Lia McHugh's Sprite character can be seen sitting with what appears to be a smartphone.

Also pictured in the Eternals behind-the-scenes images is Gemma Chan, who was recently spotted with Game of Thrones star Kit Harington. In those images, which were our first look at Harington, Chan was doing some aerial stunt work. In the latest look at the movie, she appears to be leaving with Kumail Nanjiani's Kingo character as she gives Lia McHugh a hug. As is the case with all unofficial set images, it's tough to figure out what's happening since we're seeing everything out of context. There's not a whole lot of information about the movie available.

While we don't know much about the Eternals movie, we do know that it will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, thanks to the recently released synopsis. The movie features a new team of superheroes, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants. Even with the synopsis, it's hard to tell what will go down on the big screen, though it all seems very intriguing.

Eternals hits theaters late this year and will be our introduction to the future of the MCU. Phase 4 kicks off before then with the standalone Black Widow movie, but that particular project takes place after Captain America: Civil War and before Infinity War. Eternals will give us our first look at these new ancient heroes and what they have to offer the world. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige seems to be pretty confident that fans are going to enjoy the ride. The movie stars stars Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kit Harington, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Barry Keoghan. You can check out the latest images from the set below, thanks to the Eternals Updates Twitter account.

Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, and Lia McHugh pictured on set of Marvel’s Eternalspic.twitter.com/pcqFYZCkVn — Let’s Talk Eternals! (@eternalsupdates) January 18, 2020

Eternals filminin setinden Gemma Chan ve dublörünün yer aldığı yeni set fotoğrafları yayınlandı. pic.twitter.com/Vh49sIkTKc — popgek (@popgek) January 10, 2020

🚨 Kit Harington (Black Knight) e Gemma Chan (Sersi) durante as gravações de #Eternalspic.twitter.com/EMQ7SvyhsB — Marvel News (@BRMarvelNews) January 10, 2020