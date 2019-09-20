Production is officially under way for Marvel Studios' Eternals. Angelina Jolie has been spotted on the set in England as Thena. Kevin Feige formally announced the upcoming addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4 during this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Jolie, along with the rest of the cast had all been rumored to be in the movie for months, but it wasn't confirmed until Feige brought everybody out on stage to introduce them as Eternals. The movie will see the studio deviating from their usual branch of heroes.

In the several leaked shots from the Eternals set, we can see Angelina Jolie in a blonde wig as Thena. Her character appears to be placing someone's ashes in a lake. However, it is not clear whose ashes they are and where in the universe this lake is supposed to be. Jolie looks different from any other time we've ever seen her with new hair and the flowing white robe she's wearing. As is the case with most leaked set photos, there is no context to figure out exactly what's going on.

In the Eternals comics, Thena is one of the most powerful members of the group and she possesses the ability to manipulate cosmic energy. She uses said power to grant herself invulnerability and immortality, though it's not permanent. As for Eternals, they are a superhuman race who were created millions of years ago by the Celestials. Angelina Jolie had this to say about joining the cast.

"I'm so excited to be here. I'm going to work 10 times harder because I think what it means to be a part of the MCU, what it means to be an Eternal, to be a part of this family, I know what we all need to do. We have all read the script. We have all know what the task ahead is and we are all going to be working very, very hard. I'm training. I am thrilled. Thank you so much."

In addition to Angelina Jolie as Thena, Eternals also stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Gemma Chan as Sersi, and Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight. Game of Thrones fans, including Hayek, are excited to see Harington and Madden reunite on the big screen. It's been quite a while since the two actors have shared a scene.

Eternals is all set to hit theaters on November 6th, 2020. While no other actors from the movie can be seen from the leaked set pictures, director Chloé Zhao is clearly visible in a few of them, offering direction to Angelina Jolie. Now that we've seen a few leaked images, it's only a matter of time before we start to get a look at the rest of the cast in action. You can check out some of the Eternals set images below, thanks to the Marvel Universe Twitter account.

