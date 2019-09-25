The latest look at the Eternals set features a possible medieval time setting. The movie is expected to span thousands of years, so this setting makes sense. As for the image, it comes from the same batch that we previously saw with Angelina Jolie's Thena near a lake in England. Those images were our first look at Jolie in her first project with Marvel Studios and fans are looking forward to seeing more. With the latest look, we could be looking at the possible introduction of Kit Harington's Black Knight.

This Eternals set image appears to be set in medieval times and it features a fire. It is believed that it is a funeral pyre. No characters can be clearly seen since the photo is taken from a pretty far distance. The pictures of Angelina Jolie's Thena showed the character placing someone's ashes in the lake, so it will be interesting to see how all of these images are connected. With that being said, speculation has brought the scene directly to Kit Harington's Black Knight.

Black Knight has been confirmed for Eternals and his origins are set in the Middle Ages. There have been many characters to take on the Black Knight moniker over the years, but the first was Sir Percy of Scandia, who lived in the days of Camelot. He was chosen by Merlin to take the Ebony Blade, which is an enchanted sword forged from a meteorite. Because of all the blood that Sir Percy shed with the blade over the years, it acquired a curse in the original comics. We may get to see how the Ebony Sword came to be in Eternals.

As for how Eternals will connect to Kit Harington's current version of the Black Knight, that is unclear. Marvel Studios is keeping everything under wraps for the time being and they are notoriously very good at doing so. However, when looking at the possible medieval setting, we may be looking at a tie to another character who has long been rumored to come to the MCU. The wizard Merlin also connects to Captain Britain, who protects the United Kingdom.

While this is all exciting, it is just fun speculation for now, though the Black Knight connection has been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige. We just don't know how Kit Harington will fit into the story arc or how much screen time he will have since he was not announced with the rest of the main cast at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Harington's casting was announced later in the summer at the D23 Expo by Feige after news had leaked a day earlier about the actor being in negotiations to join the MCU. This Eternals behind-the-scenes image was first spotted on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.

6 November 2020

