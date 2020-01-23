2020 is shaping up to be a scarce year for MCU fans, with only two films being set for release this year. Eternals being one of them, the film has naturally come under a great deal of scrutiny. A fan account on Twitter has been giving regular on-set updates about the movie from the various places it is being filmed, and it recently supplied perhaps the biggest spoiler yet.

Hearing the fight scene is between Eternals and the Deviants. It’s a huge event where some of the Eternals are attending alongside government officials and modern people. It appears it is used as trap and challenge to reveal Eternals to the world. Ikaris, Thena, Sersi+ more fight — Secrets of Eternals (@EternalsSecrets) January 22, 2020

The description for the scene provides a lot of possibilities to chew on, especially when taken in conjunction with the official Eternals synopsis that Marvel released last year.

Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.

It is likely that the 'tragedy' mentioned in the synopsis has something to do with the scene being filmed that the fan account describes. It seems Eternals are not only living hidden in human society, but they also hold important positions in the government, since the scene apparently shows them working alongside other government officials.

The Deviants use the situation to prepare an ambush for The Eternals, putting the lives of important government officials at risk in such a manner that ordinary human security forces would not be enough to stop them.

This finally forces the hand for The Eternals, who had been living on Earth for thousands of years in secret. The alien superhero team has no choice but to spring into action in broad daylight to save the government offcials, thus revealing their identity to the rest of the world.

All of this takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, according to the synopsis, meaning that the human populance is no longer a stranger to the concept of superhuman beings living on Earth. That mean the presence of The Eternals will no longer be as big a shock as it would have been a mere decade ago.

On the other hand, once the secret is out in the open, the war bettween The Eternals and The Deviants will no doubt escalate quickly, inevitably drawing innocent humans into the mix. This will presumably be the setup that forces The Eternals to act as humanity's new protectors, and establishes them as true Marvel heroes instead of simply aliens living on Earth.

All these plot points will make for a busy time for the film's large cast of characters, making the movie sound like an Avengers flick with new heroes. Perhaps that is the vibe the makers are going for, and fans who are still sufffering from post-Endgame withdrawal will no doubt be happy at the prospect of watching Avengers 2.0, this time with cosmically enhanced superheroes. This latest update on Marvel's Eternals comes from the Eternals Secrets Twitter.