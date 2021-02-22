The more that Eternals director Chloé Zhao discusses her upcoming Marvel movie, the more unique it begins to sound. Zhao has now cited a very unexpected inspiration for the cosmic comic book adventures' action sequences, 2016's brutally grim Western, The Revenant. While discussing her approach to the world of Marvel, Zhao explained how two seemingly very different movies could share such similarities.

"Well, there's multiple films for Eternals. I had to assign a few because of the scale of the film. But I think for the action sequences, which I just had such a great time working on with such a great team, I wanted to reference The Revenant a lot. The Revenant is a film that I love so much. And I think we've watched The Revenant so many times, every meeting when we come to our action sequences because most of those sequences are shot on location. And I love how immersive and the way how you feel the dash and sequences in The Revenant. It's definitely a film that we aspire to. And Marvel really, really supported that idea and really went for it."

Certainly, audiences felt Leonardo DiCaprio's every gruelling step and struggle during The Revenant, a performance for which the actor won his first Academy Award, and the idea that Eternals will be equally immersive is a very intriguing one, especially considering the science fiction elements and wide array of superpowers.

Zhao also discussed her experience working with Marvel Studios, with the filmmaker heaping praise on their approach and allowing her to make the movie she wanted. The director also likens the change of pace that Eternals will bring to that of Disney+ series WandaVision, something which has proven to be quite experimental within the MCU.

"Oh, I mean, the only experience that I had with Marvel, with everyone there, is all about doing the right film, adopting the right style for the right story. And then I think it's about the filmmaker and what they bring in and the kind of story that they want to tell, how they want to tell it. They're very, very, director-driven in my experience. And I think they have a very small intimate team that really helps foster those voices. And I am very happy for WandaVision. To have them before Eternals, that's pressure for us. And I'm so glad they're doing well. And it's really, really, really exciting."

Eternals will introduce audiences to the titular Eternals, a species of immortal aliens from a mysterious, distant planet who first arrived on earth thousands of years ago and have been protecting humans since the dawn of time. Created by the even more mysterious Celestials, a race of powerful extra-terrestrial cosmic beings who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, The Eternals must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts.

Directed by Chloé Zhao and written by Matthew K. Firpo and Ryan Firpo, Eternals stars Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman/Black Knight, Gemma Chan as Sersi, and Barry Keoghan as the villainous Druig. Eternals is currently scheduled to hit on theatres on November 5th. This comes to us from The Playlist.