Marvel's Eternals will take place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The confirmation comes from the recently released synopsis for the movie. Production is currently under way for the upcoming sci-fi superhero adventure and we have seen quite a few leaked images from the set. So far, we still don't have a clear idea as to what is going to happen in the second movie of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Phase 4, but the synopsis gives us a little bit better of an idea.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige formally announced Eternals, along with a ton of other projects, at San Diego Comic-Con last summer to an enthusiastic crowd. The movie had been rumored for months, along with the cast, which was also confirmed. With that being said, Feige couldn't really divulge too much more. Thankfully, we now have the synopsis to shed some more light on the mysterious movie, which you can read below.

"Marvel Studios' The Eternals features an exciting new team of Super Heroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants."

During CCXP in Brazil last year, Kevin Feige gave out a few Eternals teases. "The Eternals know about the existence of The Avengers. The Avengers don't know much about The Eternals...Yet," Feige explained. He went on to say, "Celestials are a big part of it, you've seen a little of the Celestials in Guardians of the Galaxy. Nowhere is the severed head of a Celestial." Feige concluded by stating, "We will see the Celestials in their full, true enormous power in The Eternals." This all sounds pretty exciting for MCU fans.

After bringing together such a massive cast for Avengers: Endgame and Infinity War, one would assume that Marvel Studios would like to shy away from the big ensemble cast. That obviously wasn't the case this time around since Eternals boasts a rather large amount of characters. Like everything Feige does, this was all by design. He felt that it would be better to start with the team, instead of building up to it like they did for the Infinity Saga.

It's going to be interesting to see how Eternals fits into the current MCU. Now that we have confirmation that the movie takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, it almost changes the whole dynamic, since there were many fans who were under the assumption that we were going to be looking into the MCU's past. Regardless, this is an intriguing update that will more than likely see MCU fans scrambling to find connections before the movie hits theaters later this year. The official synopsis news for the Eternals comes to us from MCU Cosmic.