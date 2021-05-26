The first Eternals trailer finally dropped this past week, giving audiences their first glimpse at the MCU's new superhero team. Directed by Oscar winning director Chloé Zhao and starring one of the most impressive ensemble casts in Marvel history, the trailer has fans super-excited to see the movie on the big screen, with many already thinking it could be one of the studios' best. But a lot of fans are asking one very important question in regards to everything that's happened in the MCU. "Where have they been this whole time?"

I have no words... Just WOW#Eternalspic.twitter.com/HUMBbPtfSa — GR 62 🔪 Waiting for Loki (@Ganesha_062) May 24, 2021

One of the hottest talking points from the Eternals trailer is where on earth the super-powered beings have been during several major . While there is some mention that they don't like to get involved, this has left many wondering what it is that will draw them out of hiding now, and how they can live with themselves after witnessing such destruction at the hands of Ultron and Thanos.

The Eternals: “...we never intervened”



The Avengers and the rest of the world after Thanos: pic.twitter.com/3JH1tiL28J — Jodie-Leigh (@ajodieleigh) May 24, 2021

Thanos even managed to wipe out half of life in the entire galaxy, and the Eternals presumably just continued to sit around their table eating and standing around looking epic on the beach. The trailer even shows that the Eternals know who the Avengers are, even name-dropping the likes of Iron Man and Captain America, meaning the movie is going to have to offer up one hell of an excuse for why they never felt the need to intervene.

the fact that the eternals knew about the avengers? they’ve been laughing at them trying to save the earth since 2012 and I think that’s iconic of them pic.twitter.com/fbW7bU9Z7K — alias (@itsjustanotherx) May 24, 2021

This raises the question, were any of the Eternals affected by Thanos' life-erasing snap? Or are they somehow protected and were thus content to watch it play out? Did they somehow know that things would turn out okay in the end? How can a short trailer result in so many logistical questions?

the eternals watching the avengers get wrecked by thanos in infinity war pic.twitter.com/xqaeLc61fa — alias (@itsjustanotherx) May 24, 2021

Really, these issues will continue to arise as the Marvel Cinematic Universe grows and expands, with many having already asked similar questions when Captain Marvel was first introduced. Still, one cannot help but wonder that it may have been easier to just have the Eternals not remember who they are until now, much like they have been presented in some iterations in the comics.

Marvel Studios' Eternals features an exciting new team of superheroes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ancient aliens who have been living on Earth in secret for thousands of years. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, The Deviants.

The MCU outing features an outstanding ensemble cast including Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Kumail Nanjiani as the cosmic-powered Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos, Salma Hayak as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-coul Sprite, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, Barry Keoghan as the aloof longer Druig, and Angelina Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena, with Kit Harrington as Dane Whitman AKA Black Knight.

The Avengers, the Guardians and now, let’s welcome our newest team in the MCU.. the #Eternalspic.twitter.com/HTLUwlLNSC — Ren ᗢ (@wandasolsen) May 24, 2021

While we only get a small hint of the plot, many simply cannot take their eyes off the movie's visuals, something which can sometimes be lacking in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Something else that caught the attention of many is the debut of Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie to the MCU, whose character, Thena, can form any weapon out of cosmic energy.

Angelina Jolie as Thena took my breath away. #Eternalspic.twitter.com/YP7AlSIIjW — A ४☀ (@AestheticPine) May 24, 2021

In fact, for some, the presence of Angelina Jolie is more than enough to have them excited for Eternals.

I have no idea what is going on in that trailer, but once again I have a crush on Angelina Jolie #Eternalspic.twitter.com/OYMiJntR8d — Stephanie (@blockbustergrrl) May 24, 2021

Developed by Marvel legend Jack Kirby, Zhao has revealed that Eternals will be heavily influenced by the iconic comic book artist saying, "Jack Kirby and his imagination, his incredible work, is really the foundation of it." Zhao has also revealed that the movie will build on the foundation laid down by the MCU. "On top of that, there is what Marvel Studios has built, this incredible journey they have going on. And then on top of that is me as a fan of the MCU. And then, me as a fan of the genre, but also growing up with sci-fi and manga and fantasy films. And how can we have this big melting pot and cook up something that may just taste a little bit different? It was just an exciting thing; all of us went in wanting to do that. We'll see."

Eternals is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 5, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. A sequel is already rumored to be in development.

"so now that captain rogers and iron man are both gone..." THANKS FOR REMINDING ME HOW MUCH I MISS STEVE AND TONY MARVEL????#Eternalspic.twitter.com/VsMV9vYZFb — ???????????????????????????? ????‎⧗ ????????????????????????????????✨???? (@swiftiestanwbu) May 24, 2021

Get you a woman who can do both, love AND hate Earth lmao 💀#Eternalspic.twitter.com/XqUl9Q2ZPI — Shruti Rao (@shrutiraoart) May 24, 2021

LOOK AT HOW BEAUTIFUL THE ETERNALS TRAILER IS OMG #Eternalspic.twitter.com/jwQIexWbXs — leann | loki era (@moonchildloki) May 24, 2021

the eternals watching the avengers fight loki, ultron, each other and then thanos #Eternalspic.twitter.com/hUdHgcdXuV — alex (@shhurii) May 24, 2021

Nick Fury when he finds out there’s more remarkable people out there with powers. #Eternalspic.twitter.com/fnVlGSUUVa — 𝙠𝙖𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙖 🦋‎⧗ 𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚✨💛 (@swiftiestanwbu) May 24, 2021

THE SERVE THAT IS ANGELINA JOLIE AS THENA #Eternalspic.twitter.com/kiZWDeMEi3 — tony (@diegosknife) May 24, 2021

Robb smiled. “The next time I see you, you’ll be all in black.”



Jon forced himself to smile back. “It was always my color. How long do you think it will be?”



“Soon enough,” Robb promised.



-Jon II, A Game Of Thrones #ASongOfIceAndFire#Eternalspic.twitter.com/jV4tA7dM49 — AQuoteOfIceAndFire (@SerASOIAF) May 24, 2021