That's a wrap! It's been revealed that filming has wrapped on Marvel's Eternals. Last year's Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home marked the end of Phase 3 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Phase 4 is set to kick off this year, with Black Widow giving fans something familiar, and Eternals offering them something totally new. As is typically the case with these solo movies, Marvel is hoping this could become their next big franchise.

According to a new report, all of the cast and crew have wrapped and Eternals is now heading into post-production. A wrap party was held recently and director Chloe Zhao will now be locked away in an editing room getting this sci-fi adventure ready for the big screen later this year. Much like Guardians of the Galaxy before it, this movie is based on an obscure property from the pages of Marvel Comics that many in the mainstream are completely unfamiliar with. That leaves many wondering when we'll be treated to the first trailer, especially since filming, or the bulk of it anyway, is now complete.

With most major blockbusters, there is a good chance some reshoots will be needed at some point. But the main point stands, with the movie wrapped, one has to wonder if an Eternals trailer isn't far behind. If Marvel keeps with tradition, it may be a little longer than fans would like to think. Both Doctor Stranger and Thor: Ragnarok hit theaters in November, much like Eternals will, and both of those movies saw their respective trailers debut in April. Undoubtedly, Marvel will want to attach the Eternals trailer to the theatrical release of Black Widow, which arrives on May 1. So mid-to-late April would make a lot of sense.

The Eternals came from the mind of comic book legend Jack Kirby, who wrote and illustrated the group's first solo series in Marvel Comics. In basic terms, it centers on two superpowered groups, the Eternals and the Deviants, who are locked in a war with one another that has raged on for thousands of years. The groups were created by a powerful ancient race known as the Celestials. Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has previously said that the movie is both expensive and risky, but that the studio fully supports Chloe Zhao's vision.

Marvel has assembled quite the cast for the movie, which includes Angelina Jolie (Maleficent: Mistress of Evil), Bryan Tyree Henry (Child's Play), Lia McHugh (The Lodge), Don Lee (Train to Busan), Salma Hayek (The Hitman's Bodyguard), Lauren Ridloff (The Walking Dead), Richard Madden (Rocketman), Gemma Chan (Captain Marvel), Barry Keoghan (Dunkirk), Kumail Nanjiani (Silicon Valley) and Kit Harrington (Game of Thrones). Other movies heading our way in Phase 4 include Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. Eternals is set to hit theaters on November 6. This news comes to us via Comicbook.com.