Marvel fans are sure to be a mixture of disappointed and excited by the recent words of Eternals producer Nate Moore, who has revealed that the upcoming MCU installment will not feature Kit Harington as The Black Knight. While the Game of Thrones star will star as alter ego Dane Whitman in the movie, he will not wield the power of the Ebony Blade. At least, not yet.

"You won't see the Ebony Blade in this movie. He's not going to be Black Knight necessarily, but that is something that we get to play with down the road."

Created by writer Roy Thomas and artist John Buscema, Dane Whitman first appeared in the pages of Marvel comics in 1967, and is the third character to bear the Black Knight name. A descendent of the original Black Knight, Whitman inherited a mystical sword that carries a terrible curse, tapping into the psyche of its beholder and slowly corrupt them.

While this is sure to come as a disappointment to those looking forward to see Harington suit, or perhaps more appropriately armour up, Moore does hint at a bright future for the character, as well as a certain reunion that is sure to delight audiences, with Eternals reuniting Harington with his Game of Thrones co-star and on-screen brother, Richard Madden.

"I mean, I don't know that we'd be good filmmakers if we didn't reunite the Stark Brothers."

Assuming that Moore is telling the truth and not trying to keep a triumphant, crowd-pleasing moment under his hat, this means that Kit Harington's character will remain, by all accounts, an ordinary man throughout the events of Eternals. Considering the sheer amount of story, as well as the new information and characters that the movie needs to introduce, it makes sense to leave the emergence of The Black Knight until later on, and this is something that Moore is looking forward to.

"Black Knight is an interesting character in that, he's a normal guy who is tortured to some degree by his lineage, but is a normal guy. And Kit, I think brought a humanity to Jon Snow. I was also a fan of some of his comedic work, like the sort of the tennis HBO mockumentary. And what we found with Kit is he has amazing comic timing and he is very charming in a different way than Richard [Madden] is charming, which we thought again was valuable. So, but he can go dark and I think as for anybody knows Black Knight, that's a kind of a tragic character. I think there's room for him to play both sides of that character."

Directed by Chloé Zhao, who wrote the screenplay alongside Patrick Burleigh, Ryan Firpo, and Kaz Firpo, Eternals stars an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Harish Patel, Kit Harington, Salma Hayek, and Angelina Jolie. Following the return of half the population in Avengers: Endgame, the Eternals, an immortal alien race, must emerge from hiding after thousands of years to protect Earth from their evil counterparts, the Deviants.

Eternals is scheduled to be released in the United States on November 5, 2021, as part of Phase Four of the MCU. This news originated at ComicBook.com.