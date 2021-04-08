Announced during the 2019's San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel's Eternals, the twenty-sixth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is closing in on its theatrical release set at November 5, 2021. We should've already watched the film if it hadn't been for the pandemic, which caused numerous changes in the release slate for Marvel Studios, but the additional time the studio and film-makers have had on their hands for post-production is just helping them with creating a well-finished cut of the film. Probably that's the reason, director Chloé Zhao is still working on the final cut as she zeroes in on the finalized release date.

Currently, co-editors Dylan Tichenor and Craig Wood are amidst an extensive editing process under guidelines from director Zhao. Speaking to Sundance Collab, Dylan Tichenor shed some light on the editing approach they are following for the big-budget Marvel project. Tichenor said,

"I am [working] right now [with] Chloe [Zhao]. Chloe edits her movies and she has strong opinions. But she also wants to know everything I'm thinking, and frankly, we did the whole first cut without much input from her in terms of takes or this or that," Tichenor explained. "And she just watched it. And the things that she wants to tweak, we tweak. But by and large, she has really relied on our experience and our point of view. That's why we're hired, you know, for our creativity and our experience. And sense of humor. But I think that makes the best result."

Zhao is known for editing her directorial works herself. But Zhao is being assisted by co-editors for Eternals partly because of the large scale of the film's production and partly because of the ongoing awards season. Zhao is currently piled up between the award ceremonies as she awaits results on her numerous pending nominations for the critically acclaimed film, Nomadland. Zhao even won the Best Director and Best Motion Picture- Drama at this year's Golden Globes ceremony for Nomadland, making Eternals a much more hyped and anticipated project.

Eternals will be an original story featuring an ensemble cast including Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanijani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Gemma Chan, and Barry Keoghan wrapping up the titular team of cosmic superheroes. The film will follow these celestial beings coming out of their exile after thousand years due to a catastrophic set of events caused by the events of Avengers: Endgame. One of the highest-anticipated casting for the film will be of Kit Harrington, who'd been brought on board to play a non-Eternal character, Dane Whitman aka Black Knight.

It's too early to say anything aboutEternals as both major plot details are under wraps and there has been no official teaser or even posters unveiled yet from the studio. Since the film will follow continued events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Black Widow, we might see footage or two of Eternals in a mid-credits or post-credits sequence of the former. But it's possible that Black Widow leaves us with a glimpse of events from the television series Hawkeye since it will tie up with it when the series starts streaming next year. Whatever happens, we as fans just can't wait for further film installments of the MCU to hit theatres or streaming platforms, whichever may suffice given the situation then. This news originated at Sundance Collab.