Director Chloe Zhao is hoping to shake up the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this year's Eternals, and while we wait to see how exactly she plans to do this, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has been hyping up the movie and the filmmaker's vision. Discussing Zhao's pitch for the cosmic MCU outing, Feige even went so far as to describe it as the best pitch he has ever heard. High praise indeed considering the sheer amount of blockbuster hits that Feige and Marvel have produced so far.

"Not only does Chloe make remarkable, small, personal movies in a remarkable, small, personal way, but she thinks in grand, cosmic, gigantic terms, which fit perfectly with what we wanted to do. Eternals is a very big, sweeping, multimillennial-spanning story. And she just got it."

Chloé Zhao recently praised Kevin Feige and Marvel Studios for giving her the freedom to make the movie that she wanted to with Eternals, which makes a lot of sense judging by Feige's hugely positive response to the director's approach. "I think that Marvel has been so incredible, that Kevin and Nate and the whole team, they knew from the moment I pitched the film, I really wanted to [have], you know, the scope and scale, and, at the same time, the intimacy," Zhao said of the project earlier this month. "They knew I wanted both and they have been so incredible holding my hand through the entire process of allowing me to go as far as possible and as small as possible, and how that fit into the whole MCU. It's been a pretty incredible process, you have to wait and see."

Despite our heroes being powerful, immortal alien beings, Chloé Zhao still hopes to keep the story as intimate and grounded as possible, revealing that she has used a lot of the same techniques as in her smaller movies in order to make it feel "like you're right there in this space with these characters."

Eternals will introduce audiences to The Eternals, a species of immortal aliens from a distant planet who arrived on earth thousands of years ago and have been protecting humans since the dawn of time. Created by the Celestials, a race of powerful extra-terrestrial cosmic beings who have secretly lived on Earth for over 7000 years, The Eternals must reunite to protect humanity from their evil counterparts.

The movie stars an epic MCU ensemble cast that includes the likes of Angelina Jolie as Thena, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, Gemma Chan as Sersi, and Barry Keoghan as Druig.

As well as further explore the cosmic side of the MCU, Eternals could potentially have even further ramifications for the franchise, with rumors continuing to circulate that Zhao's movie will bring back Avengers: Endgame villain, Thanos, and sow seeds for the imminent debut of The Fantastic Four, Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

Audiences will get to see how accurate Kevin Feige's hype is when Eternals hits screens on November 5, 2021, as part of Marvel's Phase Four. This comes to us courtesy of Rolling Stone.