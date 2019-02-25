The Eternals is going to be epic and could span thousands of years, according to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. This is a project that more casual MCU fans may not even be aware of, but it's one of the big movies coming our way during Phase 4 and will further expand the cosmic side of things that we were first introduced to in Guardians of the Galaxy. Now, Feige has opened up just a bit about what we can expect from it, and other movies in the future.

Kevin Feige has been making the rounds promoting Captain Marvel, which hits theaters next month. While Marvel Studios has been very cagey regarding their movie slate after Avengers: Endgame, there are a couple of projects that have gotten far enough along in the development process that even he can't rightfully deny their existence, one of them being The Eternals. During a recent interview, Feige was asked about that project specifically. Here's what he had to say about it.

"Everything after Endgame, and after Spider-Man: Far from Home, will be different and be unique, as we try to make every film. But seeing returning characters is certainly something we're gonna do and want to do. But also introducing characters that the majority of the world has never heard of, much like Guardians, much like Avengers before we made Avengers. And there are lots of them. Eternals are one group, but we like the idea of introducing an ensemble, doing an ensemble movie from the start, as opposed to building up as we did with the first Avengers. More like Guardians, not tonally, but in terms of introducing a new group of people. You were asking about '60s, and '70s before. Jack Kirby did an immense, amazing epic with Eternals that spans tens of thousands of years, and that's also something we haven't really done, which is why that among many other things post-Endgame, we find appealing."

The Eternals, much like Guardians of the Galaxy prior to the movies, is a property that many people outside of hardcore comic book readers aren't terribly familiar with. The basic idea of the Jack Kirby creation is that the group was created by the Celestials (a group that has been teased briefly in the MCU previously), along with their nemesis, The Deviants. The two groups have been at war for thousands of years, with the idea being to determine who is the ultimate race. Based on these Kevin Feige comments, it sounds like we could be watching that war unfold over the course of many, many years, which would be unlike anything we've seen previously in a Marvel movie. Also of note, the X-Men have appeared in more recent Eternals comics, which could provide a roadmap to introducing Mutants into the MCU once the Disney and Fox merger finally goes through.

Matthew and Ryan Firpo (Ruin) have been tapped to pen the screenplay, with Chloe Zhao (The Rider) on deck to direct. There is no word specifically on when production could get underway, nor is it clear when The Eternals could be released, but we'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news was first reported by Collider.