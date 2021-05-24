A new poster for Eternals has been released by Marvel Studios. Along with the first Eternals trailer for the upcoming movie, the poster gives us a peek at the titular team of immortal superheroes. In the movie, the Eternals emerge after thousands of years in hiding to keep the planet safe from their evil counterparts, the Deviants. You can take a look at the poster below.

Featuring a diverse ensemble cast, Eternals stars Gemma Chan as Sersi, Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Barry Keoghan as Druig, Don Lee as Gilgamesh, Kit Harington as Dane Whitman/Black Knight, Salma Hayek as Ajak, and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Also starring are Haaz Sleiman, Ozer Ercan, Zain Al Rafeea, Jashaun St. John, and Harish Patel.

Chan's name at the top of the poster is in line with comments from Marvel head Kevin Feige that Sersi would essentially serve as the de facto leader of the group. There is not necessarily one character that the story focuses on more than the others, but as Feige previously told Variety, Sersi stands out as perhaps the "main" character of the cast.

"If there was a lead in this ensemble, it is Sersi, it is Gemma Chan," said Feige. "We looked at and read all sorts of women for that part. And ended up really believing that Gemma was best for it. And thankfully, she's proven that to be the case in the final movie."

Feige also spoke about the decision to go with Chloé Zhao to direct the movie, as she was still an up-and-coming filmmaker at the time. Now that Zhao took in Oscar wins for Best Director and Best Picture for her work on Nomadland, it's clear that the right choice was made with Eternals. For his part, however, Feige saw the potential in Zhao from the start.

"These are the kind of filmmakers we want to work with, regardless of the size of the film they've done before," Feige explained. "Unique voices, with unique things to say. And in her case, which is not always a prerequisite by any means, she was a giant fan, both of the MCU and of the comics fan and of the genre. Which watching her movies you wouldn't necessarily guess. So it was neat that she let that be known."

Game of Thrones fans may also appreciate the mini-reunion featured in the movie. The Eternals team includes Richard Madden, who played Robb Stark on Game of Thrones, along with Kit Harington, who played Robb's half-brother Jon Snow. Both represented House Stark in the HBO series and they'll again be on the same team in Eternals.

Eternals will be released in theaters on Nov. 5, 2021, a month ahead of the anticipated sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home. Other MCU movies releasing this year as a part of Phase Four include Black Widow in May and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in September. The new posterr for Eternals comes to us from Marvel Studios.